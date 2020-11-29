Man Lets A Huntsman Spider Stay In The House For One Year, Netizens Say 'make It Go Away'

In a bizarre incident, a man from Australia named Jake Gray shared an image on the Facebook page called ‘Australian Spider Identification Group’, where he said that the creature has been growing inside his house at Cairns North Queensland over the last one year. The same image was shared by an Instagram handle called ‘bosslogic’ and it said that this is for real. The image shows a massive spider stuck on an empty white wall.

In the image, the massive eight-legged creature can be seen stuck on the wall, with its tentacles spread all across. The prosoma, that is, the fused head and thorax of the spider is equally massive as the tentacles. In the caption, the Instagram user wrote, “Sending you love from Australia. Especially you. Yes this is real”.

Read: Huntsman Spider Found Crawling Inside Headset After Man Felt Ticklish, Netizens Terrified

Netizens react to the massive spider

Uploaded on November 27, the image has managed to gather 130,254 likes. Stunned netizens bombarded the comment section. Unable to believe the size of the spider, one Instagram user wrote, "Nooooooooooooooooo that is not real!!!!!". Another person wrote, "Jesus nooooooo please cast it back from the depths it once came". Netizens were petrified on seeing the image, as one user wrote, "No. Helllllllllllll no!!! Omg. No. Hell to the double H Hockey stick No. no. No. NOOOOOOOOO. Na. Nah. Naw. Hell naw. Naw naw naw. No".

Read: Photo Of Tarantula Hawk Wasp Dragging Huntsman Spider On Its Back Goes Viral

In a separate incident, an Australian man found a huge huntsman spider resting comfortably inside his noise-cancelling headphones. A plumber named Olly Hurst was left aghast after he felt ticklish in his ears and removed his headset to find a gigantic creepy-crawly snuggled in the interior of ear padding on the headset. The footage, originally shared by ABC Perth and also shared across several other platforms has left the Internet unnerved at the spine chilling incident.

Read: Picture Of Spider Dragging Goldfish Out Of Pond Terrifies Netizens

Also Read: UK Woman Scared To Return Home After Discovering Spiders In Bananas

(Image Credits: Instagram/BossLogic)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.