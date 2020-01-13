UK Woman Scared To Return Home After Discovering Spiders In Bananas

A mother was too scared to return to her home after her four-year-old little son accidentally released hundreds of spiders into her house while messing around a bunch of bananas. The 21-year-old mother, Holly Cray was opening up her Asda shopping delivery on January 8. Cray who resides in Pembrokeshire in Wales, said that when the online shopping delivery arrived her young son was messing with a bunch of bananas and suddenly released a large number of spiders into her home.

Cray accused the call centre

Since the incident took place, she left the house in fear to stay with her grandma and in a nearby hotel wandering they are Brazilian spiders that are highly toxic. She said that her little boy brought the bananas to her and then the spiders just spilt. She added that there was a fresh sac and they were very small. She said that she was afraid as one bite of a mother spider is serious enough to kill an adult in two hours. She further added that she took the matter to the Asda's customer care but they were not helpful. She accused the call center for not taking any appropriate measures.

Report examined by food safety team

Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said that the incident was reported to the county council yesterday and they are sorry for Cray's concerns. The report was initially examined by the food safety team who have taken action. On the other hand, the environmental health officials opined that the best option is to complete an insect control treatment of the property. The spokesperson of Asda commented that they sell around one billion bananas annually and each and every banana is washed, sprayed and checked for quality purposes before being shipped to the UK. He said that he is in close contact with Cray to look into the matter and find a solution.

