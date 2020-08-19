Hosting Ganesh Puja At Home? Here Are The 21 Fruits For Vinayaka Chaturthi That You'd Need

Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting is observed every month but the most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi during the month of Bhadrapada is known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on August 22 this year.

This day is also celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi all over India and people do Ganesh puja, aarti, bhajan and offer fruits to the deity. In order to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, many people observe the Vinayaka Chaturthi fast as well. Read on to know more about the offerings that are offered to God Ganesha on this auspicious day.

21 fruits for Vinayaka Chaturthi

In some states, people offer 21 types of fruits or 21 types of leaves to the deity on this auspicious day. Here are the 21 types of fruits that are offered to the deity Ganesha in some states of India. Take a look.

Sugarcane

Mango

Neem fruit

Figs

Pineapple

Orange

Mosambi

Wood apple

Pear

Banana

Jackfruit

Apple

Orange

Custard apple

Kiwi

Chikoo

Grapes

Cranberry

Jamun

Guava

Pomegranate

Jujube

21 types of leaves that are offered on Ganesha Chaturthi includes Terminalia arjuna, Sesbania grandiflora, Achyranthes Aspera , Nerium Indicum, Pandanus odoratissimus. Jasminum auriculatum, Punica granatum, Solanum Indicum, Cynodon dactylon, Cedrus deodara, Ocimum sanctum, Datura innoxia, Ficus religiosa, Aegle marmelos. Ziziphus mauritiana, Origanum majorana , Eclipta erecta, Jasminum sambac, Evolvulus alsinoides, Calotropis procera, Prosopis spicigera.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also celebrated in masses in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. People often search the names of 21 fruits for Vinayaka Chaturthi in Tamil as well. Here are the names for the same.

à®•à¯«à®®à¯à®ªà¯,à®®à®¾à®®à¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯,à®µà¯‡à®ªà¯à®ªà®®à¯à®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯, à®…à®¤à¯à®¤à®¿à®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯, à®…à®©à¯à®©à®¾à®šà®¿à®ªà®´à®®à¯, à®•à®®à®²à®¾à®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯, à®šà®¾à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®Ÿà®¿, à®µà®¿à®²à®¾à®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯ à®ªà¯‡à®°à®¿à®•à¯à®•à®¾à®¯à¯, à®µà®¾à®´à¯ˆà®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯, à®ªà®²à®¾à®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯. à®†à®ªà¯à®ªà®¿à®³à¯, à®†à®°à®žà¯à®šà¯, à®šà¯€à®¤à®¾à®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯, kiwi à®ªà®´à®®à¯, à®šà®ªà¯à®ªà¯‹à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà®¾, à®¤à®¿à®°à®¾à®Ÿà¯à®šà¯ˆ,à®•à¯‡à®²à®¾à®•à¯à®•à®¾à®¯à¯,à®¨à®¾à®µà®²à¯à®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯.

à®•à¯Šà®¯à¯à®¯à®¾à®•à¯à®•à®¾à®¯à¯, à®®à®¾à®¤à¯à®³à¯ˆ, à®‡à®³à®¨à¯à®¤à¯ˆà®ªà¯à®ªà®´à®®à¯.

Vinayaka Chaturthi tithi 2020

The Vinayaka Chaturthi tithi starts at 11:02 pm on August 21 and ends at 7:57 pm on August 22. The Ganesh puja is usually performed at Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Maghyahna Kala himself. The Madhyahna Ganesh puja muhurat starts from 11:06 am and continues till 1:42 pm on August 22nd.

Many devotees bring Ganesh idols at their home for three days before performing their visarjan. The idol visarjan will be done on Tuesday, September 1st this year. The Indian state of Maharashtra is known to celebrate this festival on a grand scale. However this year due to the pandemic, people are advocated to observe this festival from their homes only by bringing clay Ganesh idols and performing their visarjan in a water bucket.

It is said that the devotees who observe this fast can progress in life and achieve whatever their heart desires. Fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi differs according to the cities. Usually, fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi depends on the sunrise and sunset timings. The midday timing depends on the sunrise and sunset which is different for all the cities.

