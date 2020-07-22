Artist Makes Self Portrait As He Paints Himself For The Fourth Time, Netizens Cheer Him On

Three days back, a man shared a life-size picture of himself sitting on a chair. The picture looks exactly like a mirror image of the man painting the picture. Fans of the artist have commented on the picture asking him to paint a self-portrait painting the picture that he was painting at the time. In the comments shared on the social media app, many people have been asking the painter to experiment with his life-size painting.

Infinite self-portrait

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar Showcases Stunning Painting Skills Through Detailed Artworks; See Pics

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

In the life-size picture, the man is seen wearing a blue coloured shirt and a pair of grey coloured trousers. Surrounding himself in a closed room with four walls, the man is seen using oil-based colours as he paints himself with utmost expertise. The self-portrait of the man has over 20,000 views while over 67 people have commented on the picture. In another picture, the man is seen painting a picture of himself painting the initial picture. However, this time the man is seen kneeling on the ground and the life-size picture is replaced by a canvas. The man is no longer sitting on a chair but seems to be painting one with the utmost ease.

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

ALSO READ: Cam Newton Pays Tribute To Late 'friend' Kobe Bryant With Heartwarming Gift

In another picture, the man returns with a life-size canvas. However, this time he looks at the camera as he painted the picture. The picture already features him painting himself thrice before as he promises to paint a self-portrait for the fourth time. The man kneels to the ground but is not seen either sitting on a chair or painting with a medium-size canvas.

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

In the latest self-portrait that he shared, almost 20 hours back, the man is seen painting himself for the fourth time. What started with a chair and then moved to a short canvas and back to a lifestyle portrait, where he is seen staring at the camera, is now replaced by a much smaller canvas. Interestingly, he is seen holding a white coloured kitten as he paints himself. Fans are excited to see him add a unique new element in the upcoming painting.

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

ALSO READ: Body Painting Day History, Significance And Celebration; Here's All You Need To Know

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

(Image Credits: r/pics Reddit)

The picture has already received over 994 comments, where people are seen saying that they are excited to see the kitten making a debut in his painting. While many complimented the artist, others have been motivating him to do another painting. Many have said that the infinite self-portrait should never end and must carry on. Some have even posted ideas for the painter to include different props in his painting. One social media user has stated that he would like to see the artist use an instrument as a prop in his painting, while some wish to see a dog make a debut.

ALSO READ: Botched Art Restoration Of Virgin Mary Painting Triggers Meme Marathon On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.