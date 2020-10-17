Man Gets Bizarre Substitute Option While Ordering Flowers For Wife; Netizens In Splits

In a peculiar incident, a man tried to order flowers for his wife and in return he got a bizarre substitute option that left him surprised. Uploaded on Twitter handle named ‘@hagmnn’, the screenshotted image shows the substitute that the online shopping site has offered the man in place of flowers. In the caption, the uploader uses a sarcastic tone as he wrote, “Can't wait to surprise my wife with an organic red bell pepper!”.

“One of the items in your Whole Foods Market order is out of stock, please review substitute option(s)”, says the screenshotted image that has been uploaded. Below in the options it shows the ‘Rose 12 Stems, 40cms Whole Trade Guarantee’ that are priced at $12.99, being substituted by a red bell pepper which has been described as, ‘Pepper bell red Whole Trade Guarantee organic’. One piece of the red bell pepper has been priced at $3.99. Right below it is an option to accept or decline the substitute option.

Can't wait to surprise my wife with an organic red bell pepper! pic.twitter.com/psogdy7w8N — Andreas Hagemann (@hagmnn) October 13, 2020

Netizens in splits

Uploaded on October 13, the tweet has managed to gather over 20K likes. While most people are concrned about the bizarre substitute option, there are few who are concerned about the pricing of the bell pepper. "I know this isn't the point but, four bucks for a single bell pepper? WTF!", wrote a Twitter user. Recalling her own experience, another Twitter user wrote, "I recently ordered pecans to make 7 layer bars, and the shopper substituted them with two, family size, frozen Salisbury steak meals. Yum".

I got this one once pic.twitter.com/45L7QcRYh0 — Leigh Senderowicz (@DrLeighS) October 14, 2020

I guess at least it's all plants/vegetables. I had to snack on a t-shirt with my Walmart order back in Apr. pic.twitter.com/twrsOvTUyH — Manah Khalil (@ManahKhalil) October 15, 2020

Jajajajaja i guess she will be more than happy 🤣🤣 "Are you serious Andreas?, you had one job, ONE! and you bring me this?!... Which is for the dinner... for both of us. Good night" 🤭 — 🎃🦇 Azeneth on Elm Street 🦇🎃 (@AzenethRE) October 17, 2020

Seriously, NEVER let them “substitute with best available”. I learned this the hard way when I ended up with 4 lbs of zucchini (I forget what I was trying to get. It was a while back) — Kate (@katecrime13) October 14, 2020

Are we not addressing the fact that a single bell pepper costs $4?? — Calum (@calum326) October 14, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@hagmnn)

