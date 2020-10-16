YouTube Asks People To Caption A 'Spider-Man' Scene; Netizens Say 'trying To Hold My Mess'

YouTube India took to its official Twitter handle and uploaded an image of Tobey Maguire from the iconic movie Spider-Man. YouTube started a ‘Caption this’ trend on the image which requires people from all across the social media to give their own suitable caption for the image. Since uploaded, the image has triggered some very interesting responses as the netizens compare it with the legendary Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’.

YouTube indulges in 'Caption This' Twitter trend

The image features Tobey Maguire wearing his Spiderman costume but without a mask and it looks like that he is struggling with something. The image has been taken from one of the most iconic scenes of the movie where he struggles his way to save the life of people. The image has been half cut with his hands not visible. In the background, we can see two men with a surprised face.

"When indian desi food gets too hard to digest", wrote a Twitter user captioning the image. Another Twitter user wrote, "Face that was made up by students who were chilling on youtube and was praying for no xam during Covid19 but ops....... opposite happnd ... Spiderman oh spiderman ...". Comparing the image with the Bollywood movie Sholay, one Twitter user wrote, "Looks like sholay". To this, YouTube India responded by writing the iconic dialogue from the movie, "Ye haath humko dede Spiderman !!!". "When you have dust allergies and you are about to sneeze in public, but the fear of people kicking you out of the room because of Corona hits you hard", wrote another person suggesting a sarcatic caption.

World trying to stop the economy from falling during corona!#corona — Nitesh Sharma (@khasma_nu_khana) October 15, 2020

It looks like Naruto being possessed by nine tailed fox 🦊 while fighting with sauske — Mohnish (@legend95YT) October 16, 2020

What does the winner get? A "scale model" of YouTube yearly subscription? 😅 — Viral Cheez (@viralcheeez) October 15, 2020

Getting that last dump out https://t.co/z2Wv8dSS3X — Prince poverty (@notsocoolyogi) October 16, 2020

trying to hold my mess of a life https://t.co/HrTH8INaS7 — DS is mostly ia for now 😅✌🏾 (@suaveshreds) October 16, 2020

*Me desperately trying to hold onto positivity despite of the pandemic,being broke, lockdown, internship assignments and job search https://t.co/EHY7CXm82S — Shashank Narla (@ShashankNarla) October 16, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@YouTubeIndia)

