Video Of Kid Feeding Milk To Dogs Wins Internet, Netizens Call It 'best Thing On Internet'

A video which has surfaced on the internet shows a little boy feeding milk to street dogs. The child’s compassion and kindness has left the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Instagram account ‘StreetdogsofBombay’, the video passes on a very important message that says, ‘Be kind to animals’. According to the caption of the video, teaching compassion towards animals is more important.

Little boy's act of compassion

The video begins with the kid coming out of the gate, holding a bowl of milk in his hand. As the video progresses, we see him put the bowl on the floor and then run towards the puppy to get him to the bowl. In the background, we can hear the track of bollywood film Taare Zameen Par. The caption of the video mentions children’s tendency to grasp things quickly. The caption says, “The kid will learn how to be a better person indeed by following virtues of the animals. Qualities like being warm, loving, caring, respecting elders, being loyal and honest. Such values would be a great foundation to build up a child for a rising future”. It further says, "How important a life of a child happens when he/she is learning empathy, love and taking caring in the early years of life".

Read: Video Of Man Saving Turtle Stuck Inside Rocks Surfaces On Internet

Uploaded on November 14, the video has managed to gather over 86K likes. "Woww sooooooo sweet baby keep it up God bless u n keep doing this", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "God bless this kid". Netizens are also leaving love emojis in the comment section.

Read: Video: Little Girl Lifts Weights While Dad Tells Her To 'never Give Up', Netizens In Awe

Read: NASA Scientists Capture 'sound Of Our Star', Netizens Say It Makes Them 'feel Great'

Also Read: Video: Baby Elephant Takes Tumble While Chasing Warthogs, Netizens In Awe Of 'brave Boy'

(Image Credits: Instagram/streetdogsofbombay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.