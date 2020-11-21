Video: Little Girl Lifts Weights While Dad Tells Her To 'never Give Up', Netizens In Awe

An inspirational video has surfaced on the internet that shows a little girl trying to lift weights. Right beside her, is her dad, who is constantly trying to encourage her. Uploaded by American basketball player Rex Chapman, the video has inspired many netizens. As per the caption, Chapman says that this dad and baby girl is what he needed today.

Little girl lifts weights with dad

The 40 seconds short video clip begins with the girl trying to lift weights at the gym. The girl can be seen struggling through it as her dad walks in and he can be heard giving her instructions, trying to motivate and encourage her. Her dad sits right next to her as the girl continues to struggle in lifting the weights. As the video progresses, after a few attempts, the girl makes a huge jump and lifts the weight. “Up up up, yayyy”, the dad can be heard screaming as he cheers up his daughter. He claps and the expressions on the little girl’s face are priceless. Towards the end, she drops the weights and runs towards his father, to give him a warm hug. In the end, her dad says, “Never give up”.

This daddy and his baby girl is exactly what I needed today... pic.twitter.com/frkVdIZAYj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 18, 2020

Uploaded on November 18, the video has managed to gather 3.2 million views with 149.7K likes. "Just here for the people that are cool with kids playing video games all day but think a little girl with impeccable form is hurting herself", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "It’s been very well documented that weight lifting in the youth population does NOT stunt growth or show adverse effects. Being smart with form, technique, and amount of weight is of course important". Tweeples are also sharing the video with their own captions. "Just know, whether I have a boy or girl, I will be this father 110%", wrote a Twitter user in the caption.

Never Give up https://t.co/EWqeJXJk0B — Do Beautiful Things (@do_beautiful) November 21, 2020

to have something like this :( https://t.co/kJIG5XYJza — jay (@jayci_ortiz) November 21, 2020

My baby girl 👧 https://t.co/yfvpx0PLd7 — Huda Akram (@ItsHudaAkram) November 21, 2020

I initially had concerns about the weight she is lifting but her form is so technically good and his love for her is so clear that I'm going to conclude his knowledge and love will prevent him from allowing her to push too far. — Brent Snavely (@BrentSnavely) November 18, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/RexChapman)

