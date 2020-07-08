Cat Caught 'paw-dipping' Minister's Milk During Online Prayer, Video Wins Internet

A derpy cat was recently caught ‘paw-dipping’ a cup of tea which was destined for Dean of Canterbury, Very Reverent Dr Robert Willis. The footage shared on YouTube by the official page of Canterbury Cathedral shows the cat, named Tiger, stealing some milk during an online Monday morning prayer. Willis was leading the online prayer service in the garden with a pot of tea kept beside him, however, he was upstaged by Tiger.

In the video, one can see the Dean of Canterbury addressing the prayer services when the four-legged intruder jumped up onto the table beside him and helped himself to the milk. Once Willis notices the cat, he stopped his sermon and even pet Tiger, who is one of the four cats at the Deanery.

READ: Eco-friendly Bamboo Tiffin Boxes Produced By Manipur Organisation Impresses Internet

‘Thou shall not steal’

The video has been shared on several social media platforms. While some internet users said that cat did not care at all, others said that the video left them chuckling. One internet user wrote, “The content we need and deserve right now”. Another joked and added, "Obviously Tiger has forgotten the 8th Commandment 'Thou shall not steal!”. The Canterbury Cathedral even shared an image of the incident on Twitter which has received hundreds of likes and several comments.

Join Dean Robert - and Tiger 🐈 - for today's Morning Prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral https://t.co/afVcIQxbrv.#ChurchOnline #ChurchatHome pic.twitter.com/XfLalUDWgL — Canterbury Cathedral (@No1Cathedral) July 6, 2020

That cute cat is paw-dipping the milk 😂😂 — Pat Nixon (@nixon_pat) July 6, 2020

That is so wonderfully Barchester! — Paul Springate (@sixtypaul) July 6, 2020

READ: Wimbledon Shares Endearing Moment From 2017 Ladies Doubles Match

Looks great - more tea ☕️ vicar? — Clive parnell (@Parney) July 6, 2020

The cat who got the cream — Clive parnell (@Parney) July 6, 2020

READ: Good News: From Drones Lighting Sky To Innovation By IITians, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

READ: Seattle: Teenagers Discover Suitcase With Mortal Remains While Making A Video



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.