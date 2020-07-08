Mumbai Police's 'Brooklyn 99' Twist To COVID-19 Has Netizens Squeal 'I Want It That Way'

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 infected cases every day, Mumbai Police is trying their level best to raise awareness about the preventive measures against Coronavirus. However, the Mumbai Police has adapted to a unique way of spreading awareness on social media, i.e. memes. Recently, they took to Twitter to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a face mask by giving it a Brooklyn Nine-Nine twist.

Mumbai Police says, '#WeWantItThatWay'

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai Police has successfully managed to up its social media game as their posts went from basic traffic safety rules to hilarious memes for raising awareness on preventive measures to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, comprising wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. In order to maintain their daily task of spreading awareness regarding the same and urging netizens to follow the guidelines, Mumbai Police has now taken cues from the iconic American television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Season 5. Episode 17.

Deemed as one of the best cold-open of the tv series ever, episode 17 of season 5 has Detective Jake Peralta with a line-up of suspects while the only lead available is that the victim’s sister had heard the killer sing the famous Backstreet Boys’ song, 'I Want It That Way'. Thus, Jake makes each one of them sing the song while the 'number 5' part has gone down in history, having fans laugh their hearts out till date. Hence, Mumbai Police took the same reference from the series and edited it by putting face masks on the first four suspects except for the fifth one. Sharing the tweet, they wrote,

It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives. You simply cannot forget your mask! #99ForMasks #WeWantItThatWay

It's not the first time that Mumbai Police has taken cues from any film or tv/web series to spread COVID-19 awareness among the masses on social media. Earlier, they took a reference from Mahindra Singh Dhoni's biopic on the occasion of his birthday to both wish him and raise awareness about the on-going crisis at the same time. They gave his full name's initials, i.e. MSD a hilarious twist by writing, 'MSD: Maintain Social Distancing'. Have a look:

