Good News: Man Saves Life Of A Toddler, Video Applauded By Netizens | WATCH

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows a biker and his spontaneity that saved a child’s life. Uploaded on the Twitter account ‘vibhinnaideas’, the video shows the man getting off his moving bike and saving a child’s life who was in a cradle. According to the caption of the video, the man is being termed as a ‘superhuman’.

The narrow escape

The 25 seconds short video clip begins with the biker riding his bike as he comes across a cradle that is seen crossing the road right in front of the bike. As the video moves further, we see the biker quickly stopping his bike as he runs towards the cradle, dropping his bag to save the child’s life. The video has been captured by a CCTV camera. Towards the end of the video, we see the mother of the child coming towards the cradle as the biker safely hands over the child to her.

Uploaded on September 19, the video has invited over 1M views. Baffled by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. The video has 43.2K liked. Praising the biker, one user wrote, 'Wow! instant reaction to save kid. God bless them'.

Great presence of mind. Most of us would have taken some time to know what's happening. — Hameed Pasha حمیدپاشا (@whitecrescent) September 20, 2020

Thank you for the CCTVs that we get to know and see such Unsung Heroes 🙏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Niraj Singhvi (@RealSinghvi) September 20, 2020

Wow.... actually he is god sent...jaku rakhi saiya maar sake na koi....God in human form — RC (@RightConnect1) September 20, 2020

Great presence of mind n great execution.... ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Bee (@HoneyB354) September 19, 2020

Wow. A real life Hero who saved a kid. https://t.co/0JgSjLyR4W — Parimal Kumar (@parimmalksinha) September 21, 2020

In a separate incident, a Nebraska-based man Terry Ingram was applauded for his actions after he dived in to save three men whose car flipped and landed upside down in an icy pond. Terry Ingram was clicking pictures on December 11 when he saw a car suddenly losing control, hitting a fire hydrant and landing in the pond. While talking to a local media outlet, Ingram described the incident and said that the car was right in front of him. He went on to say that the car went out of control while crossing the railroad tracks, adding that after hitting the hydrant, the car flipped and directly landed upside-down in the icy pond. Ingram then heard of the passenger's in the car screaming for help and he immediately ran to help them out.

(Image Credits: Twitter/VibhinnaIdeas)

