Video: Telangana Man Walks On High-tension Wires, Netizens Call Him 'Indian Spiderman'

In a chilling video that has emerged online, a dauntless worker ascended on two power lines in order to remove a stranded tree branch after the village lost power in south India's Telangana. Shared on Twitter, the nearly 2-minute-long clip was shot in Nizampur area in Sangareddy district that depicts an electricity department employee named Noor who mounted on the high-tension wire to remove the branch that had caused the power failure.

With over 300 views recently, the clip is being widely shared across social media as users are stunned by the man’s guts and his ability to be able to withstand the gusty winds and keep a balance on the thin wires. With an intention to fix the blackout in the village, Noor could be seen resilient in his pursuit as he dwindles back and forth on the electricity wires, while carefully holding one of the power lines in his hands to avoid a fall. Despite shaking tremendously, Noor manages to grab the branch as he plucks it out in one swift move while the gasping onlookers cheered at his bravery. He then sprints back on the wires towards the wooden pole to safety in a breath-taking incident.

A young man climbs an electric pole, walk on high tension wire, remove a branch tripping the power and now he is a Hero !!

Daredevil identified as Noor an incident was recorded at Nizampur of Sadasivapet Telangana@ABPNews @aajtak @TheLallantop @TheQuint @ANI pic.twitter.com/l1YUABmoSt — arshad (@arshad2399) June 1, 2020

Video receives mixed response

While users believed that he risked his life to danger and could have instead used a rod, others lauded his problem-solving instinct and his courage. Some criticized the electricity department for jeopardizing the safety of its workers, nevertheless, social media has been rendered speechless at the man’s gallantry act against the dangerous electrical wires.

Chadna jaruri nahi tha.kisi bans ya lambe dande se bhi nikaala ja sakta tha — Muhammad Waseem raza Qadri (@Muhamma76994457) June 4, 2020

Absolutely. Bahut zaada hi risk le liya issne. — Sourav Karanjai (@SouravKaranjai) June 4, 2020

Ye bahut hi galat hai, Electricity department ke jimmedar logo par kari karwai honi chahiye. Es tarah jaan jokhim me dalna uchit nahi hai. — S. Kumar (@SKumar44140391) June 4, 2020

The spider man of village — Md Saquib shaikh (@Mdsaqui83900300) June 4, 2020

He is brave and we need these brave people around us to save the world. But along with this, there were too much high risk in his action. God saved him, thanks to God. — Sourav Karanjai (@SouravKaranjai) June 4, 2020

