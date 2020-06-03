Raptor Drops Lunch Rabbit Then Swoops To Catch It Mid-air, Netizens Say "great Reflexes"

A video of a Raptor that accidentally drops a rabbit that it preyed on for lunch mid-air and then swooping down to grab it has stunned the internet. Shared across several social media platforms, including Twitter and Reddit, the 12-second clip portrays the “concerted reflexes” of the bird as it holds the rabbit in its powerful talons while flying at an immense height. On Twitter, the clip was shared by a page named Nature is Metal, and has amassed over 22.4k likes.

In what could be termed as precision flying, the raptor’s mid-air pursuit of its lunch has sparked a discussion about the skills of this unique bird of prey. Speaking about its pursuit tactics, a user on Reddit wrote, “Technically raptor comes from a word meaning robber, plunderer, or snatcher. Velociraptors are just fast snatchers, and raptor birds are plain old snatchers (although also fast?)”. “Aerodynamics. Birds of prey are made to cut through the air. I have a giant condor feather and it's amazing how it just slices through the air,” explained the other.

Raptor that dropped a rabbit mid-flight manages to loop back down and re-catch it. pic.twitter.com/PWqbhxeusp — Nature is Metal (@NaturelsMetal) June 2, 2020

As can be seen in the clip, the bird is quite agile tearing through the gush of winds flying above what seems like a rainforest. It promptly catches the rabbit, in a stronger hold in its claws the second time as it resumes flight soaring higher this time. Raptors have incredibly fast visual processing abilities, measured at about 90 to 100 times per second - several times that of humans, as per wildlife experts. “it's gonna blow your mind when you find out birds evolved from dinosaurs,” wrote a user, pointing out at the bird’s skills.

He just be flexing for the cameraman — BurninTrees (@trees_burnin) June 2, 2020

well I'd say that he is even more probably like, dead. — Tym (@tabouret_mayo) June 2, 2020

Mom must’ve never told him to not play with his food — Kade Scoresby (@kscoresby11) June 2, 2020

He's going to develop a complex — Shobna S. Iyer (@shobnasi) June 2, 2020

He probably didn't have a good hold or the rabbit tore apart and then it fell. The rabbit was dead as soon as the talons hit it. Rabbits have more enemies on earth and are hunted more than any other live being. — Keith Freeman B-Day 24/7/365 (@kutekeith) June 2, 2020

How is the rabbit doing? It would have certainly died after falling from that height. — rishabh (@rustych) June 2, 2020

10 second rule... nope not today! — 🏴‍☠️V∆NT∆ BL∆©K🏴‍☠️ (@RealVantaBlack) June 2, 2020

Man gave the rabbit some hope and came back like “SIKE!” — Maven*Merch++🤬🆚 (@Ajay2millennium) June 2, 2020

While the users online were impressed with the bird’s flying tactics, many regretted rabbit’s fate for being the food. “poor bunny. Must have died due to heart attack!,” a comment read. “Especially after that exhausting trip to Mordor,” wrote the second on Reddit.

