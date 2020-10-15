Ever Wonder How A Giraffe Eats Grass? Twitter Seems Shook By Giraffe's Split-bend Method

A video of a giraffe grazing in a dry field has lately been taking over the internet. In the video, a giraffe is seen eating grass by splitting its forelimbs so that it can comfortably duck to consume its food. The video is being loved by the internet users as the giraffe's movements came as a surprise to most people. This tweet is being vividly shared by people as they aim at passing on the unusual piece of information to more people.

How giraffe eats grass - Viral animal video

A quirky video of a giraffe in a dried-out field has been going viral on social media for the last few days. The video showcases a giraffe consuming its food in the most tactical manner. The animal is seen splitting its forelimbs to gain more accessibility to the field. It then holds the position until it has enough grass in its mouth to last a few seconds. The animal is also seen bouncing back to normal, once it has picked the grass for chewing. Even with such quirky actions, the animal manages to look elegant and confident.

The video was posted by a Twitter handle which goes by the name Daniel Holland. In the caption for the tweet, Daniel mentioned that he had never wondered how a giraffe would eat grass with its long neck and legs. However, after seeing it in motion, he finds it majestic and stunning. The video was posted on October 12, 2020, and has been widely circulated on Twitter. The video was re-tweeted 50.5K times and already has 216.2K likes for its informative and entertaining content.

I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic! pic.twitter.com/9pjbTugdKm — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) October 12, 2020

In the comments section of the post, a few people have mentioned how they had also witnessed a giraffe eating grass at some point in their lives. They have spoken highly of the animal and its poise and elegant methods. A few people have also mentioned that giraffes do the same thing when they wish to consume water. In some cases, they bend their forelimbs slightly to gain access. People have also been finding it funny as it looks like a difficult dance step. A few internet users have also shed some light on the stylish manner in which a giraffe walks. They maintain an erect position and have captivating energy always. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Giraffes are the girls they think they are😍. They even walk like models. pic.twitter.com/Yu8gpN7jGE — Rose Gold (@rose_messi) October 12, 2020

I took this picture of one in Tanzania on honeymoon with @jenniferprecise . Never knew how they took a drink. pic.twitter.com/8WfYYonSg0 — Damo T (@Damot1981) October 13, 2020

Giraffes only need to drink once every few days. Most of their water comes from all the plants they eat. pic.twitter.com/cUelQmpeIS — Syed Rafi - నేను తెలుగు 'వాడి'ని. (@syedrafi) October 13, 2020

Lol so cool but it looks hilarious 😂 it’s like a dance move of some sorts. I fed one & I must say they are so cute & elegant... long legs and lovely lashes - no need for mascara 😂 pic.twitter.com/AbBoQa2Kjr — 🇰🇪Turquoise 🐳 (@ssbo) October 13, 2020

this is also how they drink water pic.twitter.com/697jk0tLCZ — कृपाली (@punkarelly) October 12, 2020

