Manipal Hospitals Shares ‘pawri’ Video With A Very Important Message Amid COVID-19; Watch

Manipal Hospitals took to their official Facebook handle in a bid to spread an important message. Urging people to mask up amid the pandemic and stay safe, the official handle shared a video where the doctors can be seen urging people to not party. ‘#SayNoToPawri. The pandemic isn't over and it’s no time to pawri. Mask up, and stay safe!’, read the caption of the video.

'Say no to Pawri'

In the 11 second short video, we can see four doctors. One of them is holding a laptop with the image of a virus on it. ‘Yeh Manipal hospitals hain, yeh coronavirus hai, aur aapko pawri nai nai nai karni hai’, the doctor in the front can be heard saying. The video uses a very famous recent ‘pawri’ phrase which is trending all over the social media. Initially started by Influencer Dananeer Mobeen, it was popularised by Rasode Me Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate with a mashup video. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 5K reactions. 'Best one so far', wrote a Facebook user. Various people can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. People can also be seen sharing laughing GIFs.

Dananeer Mobeen, who started the 'pawri' trend, is a 19-year-old Pakistan-based social media influencer and content creator. She became an internet sensation after her Pawri video went viral, and gained a massive fan following. The video made her an overnight sensation in Pakistan.

Days before Yashraj Mukhate gave it the touch of his music, the original video broke the internet in Pakistan. Her media feed is flooded with photoshoots and vlogs about outfits, skincare, and makeup. Going by her Instagram highlights, Dananeer blogs about food as well. She has shared a handful of posts to promote various brands, including food and clothing labels.

(Image Credits: Facebook/ManipalHospitals)

