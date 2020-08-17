MET Result 2020 Out Now: How To Access The Manipal Entrance Test Merit List

Manipal Academy of Higher Education or the MAHE has declared the official merit list of MET result 2020. The results were declared earlier today that is August 17, 2020. Students who have appeared for the entrance examinations and awaiting the MET rank list 2020 can head to the official website of the institutions. Students can check on manipal.edu if he or she has gotten through the first Manipal entrance test merit list.

MET result 2020 out now on the official website

Under all the courses, the institution has released the Btech programme’s MET rank list 2020. The link for the same is results.manipal.edu/met-rank. The direct link will lead to the first merit list to shortlist the undergraduate programs new entrants. The merit list has the qualified students’ registration number, rank holding and the round of admission dates. The marks for the admissions were calculated on the basis of marks obtained in the class 12th of schooling level. It is cumulative of all the performances.

MET result 2020 details to know

If you are through the first Manipal entrance test merit list, then the next step is the counselling process. Students who wish to finalise the admissions must get the register for the counselling followed by the seat allotment process. After the students submit the forms, the deposit fees, the admissions will be confirmed. The Manipal entrance test result was awaited since almost a weeks’ time. The entrance examinations were conducted between the dates August 1 to August 12, 2020.

Here are the steps to check Manipal entrance test result

Copy the link manipal.edu and paste on the search bar for Manipal entrance test merit list Click enter, you will be redirected to the MET result 2020 homepage. You will see, ‘Admissions link 2020’ tab on the homepage. Click on it and you will be redirected to list. Click on ‘MU OET 2020’ and it will lead to the Manipal entrance test merit list Enter the application number and click enter for Manipal rank list 2020 Check for your name in the list and marks on the MET rank list 2020 Print the list or keep an e-copy for future use of Manipal entrance test merit list

