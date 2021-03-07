Manipur Cyclist Reaches Hyderabad To Raise Funds To 'feed The Hungry'

A Manipuri cyclist on Saturday reached Hyderabad to raise funds for the hungry and create awareness about the issue in India. Rohan Philem Singh, a cyclist who has been doing cross-country marathons since 2018 to create awareness on various humane and environmental issues, started his journey from Kolkata on February 5. Singh plans to travel to Delhi via Chennai and Mumbai before ending his Golden Quadrilateral expedition.

'Cycling for Humanity'

According to news agency ANI, Singh has managed to raise Rs. 79,000 so far for the initiative "Cycling for Humanity- Feed the hungry". Singh told ANI that the hunger issue is plaguing India and is not just a problem limited to a certain region as it is affecting the entire country. Singh said that they were motivated to take up the current expedition after seeing people struggling for food during the lockdown.

"Many people lose their lives due to hunger and even when I am speaking, someone is dying out there due to hunger. That is why I have taken this initiative to raise awareness about this on a Pan-India level and raise funds. When people of this country die due to hunger, it should be our first priority to feed them," Singh said.

As part of the expedition, Singh will be travelling to these cities and conducting awareness programmes to raise funds. Singh said that Hyderabad was not in his plan but he changed his route after one of the events, scheduled to be held at Nagpur, was cancelled. Singh said he is glad he visited Hyderabad as he was able to raise funds and create awareness among the general public.

Singh has also adopted a mentally challenged person, whom he treats as his brother. "When I adopted my brother who is mentally challenged, that is when I have decided to work for them and always work for a better society by being a part of the solution," Singh said. Since 2018, Singh has cycled more than 17,000 kilometres across India.

