Top Viral Memes Of The Week - From Jared Leto's Flower To Sean Penn's Hairstyle

There have been a bunch of several viral memes that left the netizens in splits this entire week. There is a variety of Golden Globes 2021 memes such as Jared Leto's flower, Al Pacino’s memes, Sean Penn's hairstyle and others that made the headlines and even trended on the internet. Have a look at some of the top viral memes of the week that created a buzz on the internet from February 27 to March 6.

Top Viral memes of the week:

Jared Leto's flower

One of the Golden Globes 2021 memes included memes of Jared Leto who appeared in the award ceremony wearing a large flower on his attire. The memers spotted this and began creating hilarious memes on it and even compared it with one of FRIENDS character who once appeared with a huge Christmas flower wearing it the same as Jared. Check out some of the viral memes that cracked up the netizens.

Jared Leto with the flower that is definitely going to spray you with something. @goldenglobes — Jen Lada (@JenLada) March 1, 2021

There is a suit on Jared Leto's flower. #GoldenGlobes — Wendell Sappio (@wendellsappio) March 1, 2021

If Jared Leto is not squirting people in the face with water out of that flower, we riot. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l344FDrn7H — Flea J (@EJ_Riv) March 1, 2021



Al Pacino’s memes

Al Pacino was recently seen sleeping during the award ceremony of the Golden Globes 2021 and within no time, the netizens began creating memes about how his honest reaction to the award ceremony was genuine as they too found it boring. Have a look at some of the most hilarious viral memes that left the fans rolling with laughter this week.

They could have gotten someone who looks more like #AlPacino to play Al Pacino #goldenglobes — driedupturd (@larrywhite37) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I’ve ever related to a celebrity. pic.twitter.com/uJGoDXzFIv — Peter Martino (@RetepM82) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino’s face is how we all feel about virtual everything. #GoldenGlobes — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) March 1, 2021

Billy Murray’s vacation look

Billy Murray was nominated for a Golden Globes award for the best supporting role for On The Rocks. Though he did not win, he ended up becoming meme material for netizens as he attended the award ceremony in a cool vacation look. He was seen in a colourful and cool Hawaii look that left everyone in splits. See how the netizens created memes on his cool look.

Bill Murray wins the award for best Zoom background #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LwA8R94pa3 — Ringer Dish (@RingerDish) March 1, 2021

Highlight so far is Bill Murray *cheers-ing* Daniel Kaluuya's win with his martini glass. Hell yes. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b3EUjERptA — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) March 1, 2021

Hawaiian shirt

noun

1. a short-sleeved, open-collar shirt originally worn in Hawaii, made of lightweight fabric printed in colorful, often bold designs of flowers, leaves, birds, beaches, etc.



2. also known as a Bill Murray tuxedo. https://t.co/6qickGc3k6 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eZklUJpiO1 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 1, 2021

Bill Murray with his martini is a whole mood pic.twitter.com/gkrnKbdliZ — Meg O'Donnell (@meg__odonnell) March 1, 2021





Sean Penn's Hairstyle

During the Golden Globes 2021 awards, even Sean Penn became meme material for netizens for his quirky hairstyle. The netizens took to Twitter and shared some of the funniest memes that depicted his weird look along with some interesting taglines. Have a look at some of the popular memes online.

A friend who used to cut my hair worked the Oscars every year (usually for a former MTV host) and a few years back Sean Penn showed up half-drunk and disheveled and made him get his shit together and clean up before presenting. Looks like she would’ve been helpful today. pic.twitter.com/sa8y2BODL7 — Volar Records (@volarrecords) March 1, 2021

Sean Penn went to his hair stylist and said, “Give me the Operation guy.” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0Ufv9oeQOx — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 1, 2021

Why does Sean Penn look like he drank from the wrong grail pic.twitter.com/6gIVHg3dIm — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 1, 2021

*Sean Penn slaps comb out of hair & make up’s hand* #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sC92BPyWgC — Ryan Dillon (@TheRyanDillon) March 1, 2021

Sean Penn decided to cut his own hair. #GoldenGlobes — David Helmer (@Hellboy_105) March 1, 2021

Michael Vaughan’s memes

Cricketer Michael Vaughan recently slammed the England team for losing the match against India and in no time, he became meme material for all the memers in India for his sudden u-turn. The netizens linked up his memes with some popular Hindi film dialogues and entertained the viewers.

English fans who cry about pitches pic.twitter.com/feepY0kWaD — Riya 💫 (@243_virat) March 4, 2021

RCB memes

One of the New Zealand cricket team members, Kyle Jamieson is also a member of the RCB team and he had to face trolling for his poor performance in his latest match. Within a short while after his match, netizens began creating RCB memes to depict Kyle’s flop show. Have a look at some of the funniest ones.

RCBian Life.



Philippe scores But Against

Back to back Kyle Jamieson

Boundaries. pic.twitter.com/CDdKwdqaAx — Chandler (@BeingChandler_) March 3, 2021

RCBians After seeing Jamieson have an economy less than 15

pic.twitter.com/DXyyNQY2gA https://t.co/TOOr2aNEro — 𝙎𝘼𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙃.. (@_RightArmQuick_) March 3, 2021

He needs to show it in the IPL before I get excited. If anything Jamieson has been concerning — Dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DylanMcLeish1) March 3, 2021

RCB Pay 15-16 crores to random bowlers like tymal mills and Jamieson ( who is yet to play a single game in india and mostly performed at home in tests )



Then later cry about teams/ players / luck

Winning heart liver kidney since 2008 ☺️ — Rakesh kumar Singh राकेश कुमार सिंह (@Rakeshk72798087) March 3, 2021





Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie

Jason Sudeikis appeared at the Golden Globes Award ceremony in the most casual look that caught the eye of the netizens at once. The actor even joked about his appearance during the ceremony and stated how Audrey Hepburn also wore a hoodie. Check out some of the funny memes on Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie.

Jason Sudeikis looks like he only just now realized everybody else was gonna dress up for this pic.twitter.com/UBb2n97Ako — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 1, 2021

Siri show me the different expectations for male and female presentation in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/WUae2NtJeM — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 1, 2021

God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the “my ex is dating Harry Styles” aesthetic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Mq4wVbzK5 — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) March 1, 2021

I think Jason Sudeikis didn’t know this was happening today like the rest of us #GoldenGlobes — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) March 1, 2021

anyway, congrats to Jason Sudeikis pic.twitter.com/q9TXPTHnNJ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2021

