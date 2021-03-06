Last Updated:

Top Viral Memes Of The Week - From Jared Leto's Flower To Sean Penn's Hairstyle

From a variety of Golden Globes 2021 memes to Michael Vaughan's funny memes, take a look at some of the hilarious memes that kept the memers busy this week.

viral memes

There have been a bunch of several viral memes that left the netizens in splits this entire week. There is a variety of Golden Globes 2021 memes such as Jared Leto's flower, Al Pacino’s memes, Sean Penn's hairstyle and others that made the headlines and even trended on the internet. Have a look at some of the top viral memes of the week that created a buzz on the internet from February 27 to March 6. 

Top Viral memes of the week:

Jared Leto's flower

One of the Golden Globes 2021 memes included memes of Jared Leto who appeared in the award ceremony wearing a large flower on his attire. The memers spotted this and began creating hilarious memes on it and even compared it with one of FRIENDS character who once appeared with a huge Christmas flower wearing it the same as Jared. Check out some of the viral memes that cracked up the netizens.


Al Pacino’s memes 

Al Pacino was recently seen sleeping during the award ceremony of the Golden Globes 2021 and within no time, the netizens began creating memes about how his honest reaction to the award ceremony was genuine as they too found it boring. Have a look at some of the most hilarious viral memes that left the fans rolling with laughter this week. 


 

Billy Murray’s vacation look 

Billy Murray was nominated for a Golden Globes award for the best supporting role for On The Rocks. Though he did not win, he ended up becoming meme material for netizens as he attended the award ceremony in a cool vacation look. He was seen in a colourful and cool Hawaii look that left everyone in splits. See how the netizens created memes on his cool look.


 

Sean Penn's Hairstyle

During the Golden Globes 2021 awards, even Sean Penn became meme material for netizens for his quirky hairstyle. The netizens took to Twitter and shared some of the funniest memes that depicted his weird look along with some interesting taglines. Have a look at some of the popular memes online. 

 

Michael Vaughan’s memes

Cricketer Michael Vaughan recently slammed the England team for losing the match against India and in no time, he became meme material for all the memers in India for his sudden u-turn. The netizens linked up his memes with some popular Hindi film dialogues and entertained the viewers. 

RCB memes

One of the New Zealand cricket team members, Kyle Jamieson is also a member of the RCB team and he had to face trolling for his poor performance in his latest match. Within a short while after his match, netizens began creating RCB memes to depict Kyle’s flop show. Have a look at some of the funniest ones. 


 

Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie

Jason Sudeikis appeared at the Golden Globes Award ceremony in the most casual look that caught the eye of the netizens at once. The actor even joked about his appearance during the ceremony and stated how Audrey Hepburn also wore a hoodie. Check out some of the funny memes on Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie.

Image Source- Twitter

 

 

First Published:
