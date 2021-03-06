Viral Video Of 98-yr-old Chaat Seller In UP Warms Netizens' Hearts; Govt Honours Grandpa

Amid people losing jobs due to the global pandemic outbreak, a 98-year-old Raebareli’s man setting an example of being Atmanirbhar at his age. An inspirational video of Vijay Pal Singh is doing rounds on the internet. Singh sells ‘chana’ (boiled chickpeas) on the street to earn his livelihood so that he will not become a financial burden to his children.

UP's 98-year-old man inspires netizens

In the viral video, Singh is seen preparing a 'chana chaat' on a table-like platform. He seems happy and enjoying his job. In the video, the old man on being asked why is he working at this age, said "I have a huge family. But, if I will not work then my body will get stiffen. If I keep working, I stay fit for the entire 12 months."

'Want to stay self-reliant' says 98-year-old man

After the video goes viral on the internet, Vijay Pal Singh has been honoured by the Uttar Pradesh government for his self-reliance at such an age. Singh belongs to Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, 79 km from the state capital Lucknow. For being independent and working at his age, District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastava facilitated the old man. He was given a ration card, Rs 11,000 cash, stick, shawl. Also, Shrivastava promised that a fully functional toiled will be constructed for the old man.

While speaking to the media, DM Shrivastava said that the video of the inspiring man had gone viral and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself had taken note of it. Shrivastava informed that the administration has decided to give him funds for the construction of the toilet. In his statement, he said that "Whatever baba needs, the administration will cooperate." He also appreciated the social media users for bringing this video to the light. He also briefed the media that the old man is not working out of compulsion, he wanted to stay self-reliant.

