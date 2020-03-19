Yuzvendra Chahal Entertains Fans By Impressing A Girl In Yet Another TikTok Video: Watch

Indian cricketers are currently relaxing at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought cricket to a standstill. While fans are missing all the on-field entertainment, cricketers are trying to communicate with their fans by urging them to stay indoors and wash their hands properly on a regular basis to prevent coronavirus from spreading. This has not been the case with Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been entertaining fans with his TikTok videos.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Ellyse Perry, Ben Stokes And Quinton De Kock In One Single Post

Yuzvendra Chahal TikTok video goes viral again

Recently, another Yuzvendra Chahal TikTok video went viral on the internet. Yuzvendra Chahal and a girl can be seen walking, being in all smiles while looking at each other. After a few seconds, Chahal gets down on his knees, not to propose to the girl but tie his shoelaces. The girl uses the opportunity to try and fool him by hiding behind his back. After getting up, Yuzvendra Chahal acts like he is about to punch her but she runs away after pulling his cheeks.

Also Read: Video: Yuzvendra Chahal Shakes A Leg With Teammates, Mystery Man Grabs Eyeballs

This is not the first Yuzvendra Chahal Tik-Tok video which has gone viral. In the past too, Yuzvendra Chahal TikTok videos has gathered hits and have been quite popular among fans. During the recent New Zealand tour, a Yuzvendra Chahal Tik Tok video became popular on social media where he, along with his teammates, took part in a dancing session.

Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen shaking his leg with teammates Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and a mystery man who can be seen hiding his face with a cap. Yuzvendra Chahal last played for India in the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-day International (ODI) series in New Zealand. While India won the T20I series 5-0, they lost all three matches in the 50-over format.

Also Read: Chahal Wears Mask On Way To Dharamsala For First ODI

IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal to continue playing for RCB

The IPL postponed news has come as a setback for cricket fans. Due to the ongoing crisis, BCCI postponed the start of the IPL 2020 league to April 15 from its original scheduled date of March 30. Yuzvendra Chahal was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading window. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹6 crore for the tournament, which was initially slated to commence on March 29. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to decide the exact fate of the impending T20 carnival within a few days.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal & Co. Recreate A Hilarious B'wood Movie Scene; Fans Can't Stop Laughing

IPL 2020: RCB team 2020

The RCB team 2020 comprise of Chris Morris, who fetched the 3rd highest price in the IPL Auction 2020, with RCB splurging ₹10 crores for the South African all-rounder. RCB bought back the experienced Dale Steyn (₹2 crore), while also adding Kane Richardson (₹4.4 crore) to their ranks. They also snapped up exciting young wicket-keeper Josh Phillipe, who scored a 44-ball 81 for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL. RCB further added to their all-rounder options by signing Sri Lankan Isuru Udana and India's Pavan Deshpande.