Robert Irwin Shares Video Of Him Being Bitten By Snake, Reveals Same Happened With Dad

Robert Irwin, son of famous Australian zookeeper and television personality Steve Irwin, recently shared video footage of himself being bitten by a snake, that resembles a similar video of his father who was also bitten by a snake decades ago in one of the original Crocodile Hunter documentaries. According to reports, the incident with Robert Irwin occurred while filming for Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins, where he was bitten by a carpet python moments after taking it out of a bag.

Robert Irwin bitten by snake

In the video that Robert Irwin shared on his Instagram handle shows him saying, "Are you going to be grumpy or nice?" while taking the snake out of the bag. "I love carpet pythons. That is a good size carpet python. That's so cool. I gotta tell you when I first found this guy," 16-year-old Irwin continues before suddenly being struck on the face by the reptile. The video then continues showing another footage from his father's show, where the older Irwin is talking to the camera while holding a python, which then also strikes him onto his face.

"After a snake rescue with this cheeky carpet python while filming for ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ it brought back fun memories of a very similar situation that happened decades before in one of the original crocodile hunter documentaries!" Irwin captioned the post. the video has garnered more than 3,59,000 views on Instagram. "Oh my gosh! You and your dad’s ability to stay calm amazes me. You really have his gift," one user commented. Another user wrote, "Like father, like son." One user wrote, "Omg I love this ! Your so like your dad."

The television series Crikey! It’s the Irwins' lockdown special started airing on Animal Planet from July 11 onwards in the United States. In the show, the members of the world-famous Irwin family deal with various challenges and struggles at the Australia Zoo, which was started by Steve Irwin's parents in the 1970s. Steve took over the management of the zoo in the 1990s. Steve died of a stingray accident in 2006 while he was snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef.

