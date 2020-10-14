Blindfolded Martial Arts Master Smashes Record-breaking Coconuts Placed Around Student

Indian teacher-student duo from Andhra Pradesh broke the Guinness World Records for most coconuts smashed around a person blindfolded in one minute. Rakesh Boyilla and his martial arts teacher Prabhakar Reddy P. from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh achieved the title on September 15 this year after the latter smashed 49 coconuts around the former and that too, while blindfolded. Guinness World Records shared a video of the record being made on Facebook, where Rakesh can be seen lying while his teacher smashes coconuts kept around him.

The video starts with salt being put on Prabhakar's eyes before a black piece of cloth is tied around his head. The salt is to ensure that Prabhakar can't open his eyes even for a split second as it will cause a burning sensation if he does so. Prabhakar is then handed a giant hammer, which he uses to smash coconuts placed around his student Rakesh. Prabhakar and Rakesh broke the previous record set by the famous Khalsa group members Karamjit Singh and Kawaljit Singh, who had smashed 35 coconuts in one minute.

Prabhakar while talking to news agency ANI said that he and Rakesh were practicing the stunt for the past six months and their target was to break at least 35 coconuts. Netizens flooded the Guinness World Records' post with hundreds of comments. One user wrote, "Omg how is it possible?", while another curiously asked if he's calculating the length of the person lying down and breaking the coconuts.

Other martial arts records by Prabhakar

Rakesh Boyilla and Prabhakar Reddy hold multiple Guinness World Records together and individually. Prabhakar in 2018 achieved the record for most martial arts throws of the same person in one minute. He broke his own record from 2017, which he had attempted with Sujith Kumar E. Prabhakar also holds another record for smashing most watermelons by roundhouse kick in one minute. Prabhakar achieved the record in 2019 as he smashed 30 watermelons in one minute.

