Massive Tooth Spotted On South Carolina Beach, Can You Guess Which Creature It Belongs To?

A gigantic dark greyish mysterious tooth found on South Carolina beach by a local resident has sparked discussion about the creature it belongs to. Missy Tracewell spotted the “biggest ever tooth” she had seen yet during a trip to Hunting Island in South Carolina and she took it in her possession. Tracewell took to her Facebook account to share the image of the massive tooth darkened with time, wondering what animal might have had such large teeth.

“Biggest one yet, found this afternoon on Hunting Island,” the South Carolina resident wrote in the caption, sparking speculations in the comments thread that it is, perhaps, a shark tooth.

However, the mammoth tooth is still left to be officially identified. However, giving that thought a chance, Tracewell told local daily The State that she suspects the tooth belonged to megalodon, an extinct species of shark that lived approximately 23 to 3.6 million years ago, during the Early Miocene to the Pliocene era. The mega-tooth sharks from the shallow tropical and temperate seas were an estimated 60 feet in length and were nicknamed "big tooth”. Tracewell told the local daily that the tooth was beautiful. The specimen fitted the size of trace well’s palm well in the picture shocking many on the internet. “Crazy,” a user said.

Internet says 'hard find'

“It's tough to locate them,” Kristy Futerwack, a commenter pointed out. “Please tell us where you found it. What an incredible find,” another wrote. “ I need to keep my eyes peeled,” one other said, awed at the large tooth discovery. “It had to be a big shark,” a commenter wrote, adding, given the size of the tooth he would “still hate to meet face to face the mouth that it came out of.”Meanwhile one named Tracy Patterson suggested that the tooth must go to the visitor center or the nature center for display and further research.

