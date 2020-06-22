Video Of Duck And Pup Playing Together Gives Friendship Goals, Watch

An adorable clip of a puppy and a duck having a playtime together has amused the Instagram community. Shared by a page animal love story, the clip shows a brown pup and a white duck getting along very well. The notorious puppy can be seen throwing its paws at the duck in a playful gesture and the bird pecks his advances as the pooch rolls to the ground.

With an immense reaction from the Instagrammers, the clip of the “cute” pals engrossed in their game has won hearts, as well as, laughter. The duo’s bond is giving the users friendship goals as the elder duckling nudges the mischievous canine who fluffs up throws paw punches at his feathered friend in perfectly admirable moves. While a few users applauded the tiny canine’s courage, it’s the alpha duck’s reaction that has amused the netizens as the two friends frolic, sprint and jostle with each other in the humorous clip that is now being shared widely.

However, for one, the unlikely friends portray a healthy relationship despite their chase, pecking, and pawing that depicts how fond the two animals are of each other. The pure white feathered duck ensures that it is ever so slight in its nip at the puppy, while the pupper strikes in a playful reaction with love without harming the flightless bird.

Read: Netizens Share Solar Eclipse Images As World Witnesses Rare Event Of Summer Solstice

Read: Video Of Peacock Unfolding Its Feathers Leaves Netizens Mesmerised; Watch

Internet delighted at the bond

“Jesus you see how fast that beak was moving?? those things are crazy,” wrote a user while making laugh emoticon. Several others made applauds in the comments and laugh reactions at the video. “

Lol me & my daughter,” wrote another user in the comment section. “I am delighted and reflective. How they play. We don't play anymore,” wrote the third, to which another user replied, “That goose ain't playing, except for the pup !” “How much we so-called wise individuals have to learn from animals,” wrote the fourth re-evaluating.

Read: Video: Caracal Beautifully Twitches Ears To Express Emotions, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Video: Stray Dog Helps Kindergarten Kids Cross Street Safely, Netizens Say 'adopt Him'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.