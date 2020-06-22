Tamil Nadu: Water Yoga Videos On International Yoga Day Leaves Netizens In Awe

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, people for Tamil Nadu performed yoga in water. A video features two men performing yoga positions while floating on the water in Tamil Nadu. The 6th International Yoga Day was observed on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The theme of this year’s Yoga Day was ‘Yoga For Health, Yoga at Home'. The theme was meant to focus on making people stay healthy while adhering to the rules of the COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: People Practice 'Jal Yoga' In Rameswaram On International Yoga Day 2020

As soon as the yoga video of people doing asanas in water was revealed, many have taken to their social media to marvel at the yoga video. While some stated that the yoga video was 'amazing', others stated that they wanted to do the same. It has been reported that the two men performed the ‘Jal yoga’ in Palk Strait in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Check out the yoga video on Twitter.

Yoga videos

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: People practice 'yoga asanas' in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on #InternationalYogaDay . pic.twitter.com/McXEjjC0eu — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

In the video, two men can be seen doing yoga asanas in the water. The duo is seen chanting ‘Om’ while expertly floating on the surface of the water. Initially both the men had their hands and legs spread out, but soon enough one of them is seen folding his legs in a criss-cross position. On the other hand, the other person bends his knees and attaches the sole of his feet together.

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2020: People In J&K, Ladakh Practice Asanas At Home

The video has received a lot of comments online. Many people have come forward and commented on the yoga video of the men doing water yoga in Tamil Nadu. Check out the fan reactions to the water yoga video by the people in Tamil Nadu.

Fan reactions to yoga videos

I can do this.... I used to this

The best yoga for me ...just float & float 🙂 — Sapan (@Sapan_V2) June 21, 2020

Wow😍😍❤❤ — Shalini Dubey (Tweet 4 Nation)🙏🏻 (@ShaliniDubey7) June 21, 2020

ALSO READ: India Coast Guard Celebrates International Yoga Day 2020 While Adhering To Safety Norms

I was blessed to be their last December.

It was an amazing experience pic.twitter.com/eJPwB2qdCW — ☀️ 🆁 🅰 🅼 ☀️ (@ramsaysthetruth) June 21, 2020

Amazing — Nishant Nihal (@NishantNihal2) June 21, 2020

Wow 🤩 wow 🤩 wow 🤩 — Shivam Agrawal (@Mr_Dusky007) June 21, 2020

Excellent talent of maintain body in water. #InternationalYogaDay — Dev Shrivastava (@dshrivastava31) June 21, 2020

ALSO READ: What Is Yoga? On Yoga Day 2020, PM Modi References Bhagavad Gita To Offer Simple Answer

According to news agency PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated, “Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and it does not discriminate as it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith, and nations.” He also stated, “COVID-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system which gets strengthened on doing 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise. If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various asanas' are there.”

Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga, the prime minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga A Path To Improve Oneself: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.