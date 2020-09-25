Maya Gabeira's Record Of Riding A 73.5ft Tall Wave Leaves Netizens In Splits; See Here

Maya Gabiera, a 33-year-old Brazilian surfer in February, rode a 70-foot tall wave, earning a mention in the Guinness World Records. Guinness World records shared a video of surfer Maya Gabeira where she can be seen riding the 73.5ft tall wave, the largest ever surfed in history. Surfer Maya Gabeira now holds a record of the largest wave surfed- unlimited in the female category. When the Guinness World record's official page shared her video, it left netizens in splits.

Netizens react to surfer Maya Gabeira's record

Maya Gabeira rode the wave in February at the inaugural WSL Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge event in Praia do Norte, Portugal. The length and the size of the wave were later determined after measuring it through the videos recorded at the event. When Guinness World record shared the video, netizens were shaken to watch Surfer Maya Gabeira ride a wave with such a massive height. They were also proud of Maya Gabeira's record and congratulated her for the same.

Soon after the video of Maya Gabeira was shared, it went viral on the internet. The Tweet received tons of retweets, replies, and likes. A Twitter user said it is beyond his understanding that how surfer Maya Gabeira held her line and handled the chop on her face. He found this incredible and wondered how did she stay so focused.

This is just incredible - how she holds her line, handles the chop on the face and stays focused is beyond me. https://t.co/LeBwVsU6tj — 🅻* (@LeighboNZ) September 24, 2020

Another Twitter user congratulated Maya Gabeira on her achievement. He said that he couldn't even imagine that something like this was possible. He also added that he himself had never ridden anything remotely close to this. He had ridden wave up to 8-10 footer max. Another Twitter user wrote a hilarious Tweet. He wrote that surfer Maya Gabeira surfed over a 5 storey building. Take a look at the Tweets.

Amazing! I can't imagine. I never rode anything remotely close to this huge, heck, 8 to 10 footers used to kick my butt. Well done and congrats! #Surfing #WorldRecord https://t.co/oHTMNc3dc6 — Rocknstv (@Rocknstv) September 24, 2020

Hoooly cow. Maya Gabeira surfing a 5 story building. https://t.co/ah8HC4IVhu — Jan Schaumann (@jschauma) September 23, 2020

Another Twitter user said that they have been wiped out by a 6 feet tall wave while surfing. That incident scared the Twitter user. They added that something like this would be impossible for them. Here's the Tweet:

I’ve been wiped out by 6 feet waves bodyboarding and scared the life out of me. 🤣

Forget this! #Surf #HighSurf https://t.co/Za9LJMO9hu — Forever_6 (@SweetDirtyBird) September 14, 2020

A Twitter user said that watching this tweet of the Guinness World records caused her anxiety. She could only watch the video once. Another Twitter user wrote that setting a record like this is so much better than setting records by eating doughnuts, solving rubric's cube, or baking a big cake. He added that it required a lot of guts and skills to ride a wave like this.

This causes me so much anxiety I can literally only watch it one time. 😬 https://t.co/DYyYGMUtz5 — Kelly (@kellybingham) September 16, 2020

Way better than setting records by eating doughnuts, solving rubic's cube or baking big cake. This requires guts and skill. https://t.co/JEhUHSmbjG — Vikram Mahajan (@vikrammahajan) September 13, 2020

