Delhi-Metro Mascot: Netizen Shares Maitree's Lesser-known Story; Read

Ever wondered what is the story of the girl in the royal blue uniform that you must have seen at the Delhi metro stations? Interestingly, Maitree, the Delhi Metro’s mascot is named after the first female child born in the metro. The mascot, who can be seen at almost every metro station, standing with her hands folded, greeting passengers, has been a part of Delhi Metro since July 2012.

Maitree, dressed in a royal blue uniform paired with a red belt and blue beret is named after a girl born at the Khan Market station on July 2, 2012. A Twitter user recently revealed the lesser-known story of the very famous mascot and how she became an integral part of the metro stations. Twitter user Rahul Paul posted a thread in which he shared the entire story of the girl.

Read: Pet Dogs Ride Motorbike Around The City, Netizens Say 'they're Having The Best Life'

Read: Adventurous Parents Take Their Children To Climb Nearly 11,000 Feet Mountain, See Pics

The user began his thread by introducing the girl and wrote, “Most folks who have travelled in the Delhi metro must have come across an image of a girl in a blue school uniform. That’s the Delhi Metro Mascot and her name is Maitree. A girl who was born in the Delhi metro in 2012. A on this less known story.”

Most folks who have travelled in the Delhi metro must have come across an image of a girl in a blue school uniform.



That’s the Delhi Metro Mascot and her name is Maitree. A girl who was born in the Delhi metro in 2012.



A 🧵 on this less known story.. pic.twitter.com/hsIN7nAT1L — Rahul Paul (@betterrcallpaul) August 4, 2020

Juli Devi was on her way from Faridabad to Safdurjang Hospital by Delhi metro when she went into labour.



With the help of two women, she delivered a girl child (the first one to be born in a metro) in the last coach of the train at Khan Market station. — Rahul Paul (@betterrcallpaul) August 4, 2020

The new born and the mother were then taken to Central Secratariat station where the metro staff had arranged for an ambulance to take them to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. — Rahul Paul (@betterrcallpaul) August 4, 2020

Initially, there were some concerns in admitting the baby but the metro authorities took care of the formalities at the hospital and helped in getting them admitted. — Rahul Paul (@betterrcallpaul) August 4, 2020

Maitree - which means friendship - was the name chosen by her parents as it is phonetically similar to the word “metro”. — Rahul Paul (@betterrcallpaul) August 4, 2020

Nowadays, Maitree can be seen spreading awareness on @OfficialDMRC tweets wearing a mask and gloves. pic.twitter.com/QCVveuhDTx — Rahul Paul (@betterrcallpaul) August 4, 2020

Many users found the Twitter thread interesting and asked Rahul to post more such stories. Check out the reactions here:

Great read, man! Keep it up! :) — Palak Zatakia (@palakzat) August 4, 2020

Very nice, wishing to here such more great stories which are around us.. and I also read @palakzat #nirma story 2 days back I was admired to that, such an inspirational. — uday (@udayk127) August 5, 2020

Fascinating! Thank you, Rahul :) — Prachi Puri (@PrachiPuri2) August 4, 2020

After that no one heard about that girl. I wish they could use her face as a Brand Ambassador. Today she is 8yrs 14 days old almost same as the present Delhi Metro mascot. — 𝕽𝕾 (@iam_rakeshsingh) August 5, 2020

Read: UPSC Results: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As Toppers Tell 'sacrifice Stories'

Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Netizens Celebrate Historic Day With Colorful Artworks

(Image credit: Rahul Paul's Twitter)

Meet Maitree, the , know her story!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.