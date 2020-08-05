Last Updated:

Delhi-Metro Mascot: Netizen Shares Maitree's Lesser-known Story; Read

Interestingly, Maitree, the Delhi metro’s mascot is named after the first child born in the metro. The mascot has been a part of Delhi Metro since July 2012

Maitree, Delhi Metro mascot

Ever wondered what is the story of the girl in the royal blue uniform that you must have seen at the Delhi metro stations? Interestingly, Maitree, the Delhi Metro’s mascot is named after the first female child born in the metro. The mascot, who can be seen at almost every metro station, standing with her hands folded, greeting passengers, has been a part of Delhi Metro since July 2012.

Maitree, dressed in a royal blue uniform paired with a red belt and blue beret is named after a girl born at the Khan Market station on July 2, 2012. A Twitter user recently revealed the lesser-known story of the very famous mascot and how she became an integral part of the metro stations. Twitter user Rahul Paul posted a thread in which he shared the entire story of the girl.

The user began his thread by introducing the girl and wrote, “Most folks who have travelled in the Delhi metro must have come across an image of a girl in a blue school uniform. That’s the Delhi Metro Mascot and her name is Maitree. A girl who was born in the Delhi metro in 2012. A on this less known story.”

 

 

 

Many users found the Twitter thread interesting and asked Rahul to post more such stories. Check out the reactions here:

 

(Image credit: Rahul Paul's Twitter)

Meet Maitree, the , know her story!

 

 

