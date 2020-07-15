Incredible Transition Of A Glass Of Water To Cake Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

The trend 'everything is cake' has been reignited again on social media after a 2019 video by filmmaker Zach King was reshared by a Twitter handle on July 14. In the video, King can be seen pouring water into a glass before keeping it on a table and slicing it with a knife. The trend has netizens sharing every object that is real-looking until it is sliced and turns out to be a cake. The trend has been taking the internet by storm for the past three days after a chef shared a video cutting hyper-realistic 3D cakes, which went viral on various social media platforms.

Amazing illusion

The video of King was reposted recently by a Twitter handle that goes by the name 'UniversallyCAPE'. The 11-second long video titled 'This is incredible' has garnered more than 3.4 million views and over 70,000 likes, which proves the popularity of the trend. In the video, King says, "Some see this glass as half-full, some see it as half empty. But I see it as a piece of cake," before he slices the cake into two pieces and takes a bite. Netizens are going absolutely berzerk over the video with some, however, appreciating the amazing transition made by the filmmaker to create an illusion for viewers.

"Being on tik tok a lot has made me understand this guy better now; this is just a smooth transition," one user commented. Another user wrote, "misdirection, you are so focused on the glass you miss the little things. SFX people and magicians use this little glitch in human psychology to pull off amazing illusions."

Watched it so many times to see the transition but my eyes are tired 😑 pic.twitter.com/VHkDqUWXCz — ♡ (@__clxaudia) July 14, 2020

I watched this 20 times tryna figure out how they did this... pic.twitter.com/yKOXyrGgLF — Irusu 居留守 (@curseface) July 15, 2020

Ummm....I’m scratching my head. — DJ (@DJAC209) July 15, 2020

So everything is a piece of cake now? — Brandon (@Its_Bran) July 14, 2020

All these cake videos have me breaking down in an existential crisis pic.twitter.com/SOyrCYWysf — Liz's Life of Lemons (@Liz_Life_Lemons) July 14, 2020

I’m stumped, impressed and wondering if there’s a way to switch it back and forth to have cake and a drink in one! — Stradlemonkey (@stradlemonkey) July 14, 2020

Here's the video that sparked the trend on social media, from sandals to toilet paper, everything is a cake in this clip.

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

