Migrants Heading Home With Their Pets Leave Netizens Overwhelmed, See Pics

As migrants are heading back home on foot with their families and belongings, several images of them carrying their pets along have taken the internet by storm. While a few days ago, a photograph of a migrant carrying his two pets, a duck and a puppy, went viral, recently more images have emerged where the pet parents can be seen taking their pets along with them instead of abandoning them.

Even though these migrants have a long road ahead, they refused to leave their ‘child-like’ pets behind. While several families, who can even afford to travel with their pets, chose to leave them behind, these migrants have been hailed on several social media platforms for not abandoning the ‘loved ones’ behind. Here are some of the trending tweets where the workers can be seen travelling with their pets.

This is a family of migrant worker. They are walking on the Mumbai Nasik Highway along with their belongings. So next time when you think to give up your pet whom you "loved like your own child" just remember this pic pic.twitter.com/RSlCdjOZEd — Navin Nadar (@navin_nadar) May 12, 2020

A migrant family carrying their pet along... Pl dont abandon your pets...they are family and for them we are their world. pic.twitter.com/T8V0Fjm0wX — Dr Swati Dwivedi (@_swati_dwivedi) May 20, 2020

In a scenario where many are abandoning their pets, so heartening to see this lady, probably with limited means, taking her dog with her. God bless them both. #migrants #COVID19Lockdown https://t.co/Q3qR7A5p9r — Dhiraj Nayyar (@nayyardhiraj) May 20, 2020

‘Struck by the depth of generosity’

While some internet users called the migrants' workers ‘noble souls’, others overwhelmed to see the love and the ‘depth of generosity’ in the number of workers. One internet user said, "Yes. I've been struck by the depth of generosity in the number of poorer, even homeless, people caring for street animals in Bombay and Delhi”. Another added, “Moved by this compassion of the disposed toward the voiceless”. “God bless these divine souls...their pure hearts discharge the true meaning of love... By genuinely caring for all that the creator has sent into this world..the materialistic in us use Love as a euphemism for need,” added another.

Noble , noble souls . I lost for words . At my utter helplessness . — Random Guy S Ravichandran (@iid_sp) May 13, 2020

This is such a contrasting picture when compared to reasonably well to do people abandoning their pets at onset of pandemic just because there was unconfirmed rumor about dogs spreading corona virus. — Umesh Jha (@umeshjha5000) May 13, 2020

Very touching and certainly humbled by this gold-standard act of pure,unadulterated compassion. — DrMSGirish (@DrMSGirish2) May 13, 2020

This is so touching and heartbreaking at the same time! — Ambika (@Amby1189) May 13, 2020

Leaving your animals behind should never be an option. — Anne garrity (@agarrity123) May 14, 2020

