Padma Lakshmi 'felt Her Soul Leave Her Body' After Seeing A Mask One Can Wear While Eating

Indian-origin celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi often has the wittiest captions to most of her social media updates and that totally wins over the Internet. The model and television host took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a video that gave a demo of a new coronavirus mask which does not need to be taken off while eating. On seeing the video, Padma scoffed at the ridiculous 'invention' that would also enable people to dine out without taking off the mask.

Have a look:

Just felt my soul leave my body https://t.co/pqahs3VbF6 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 19, 2020

The sass quotient runs high in her social media updates where she shuts her trolls up for good through her captions. Recently, Padma Lakshmi shared a recipe for Cast-Iron chicken on social media while taking a cheeky jibe at moral-fashion police online. In a nearly two-minute-long video clip, Padma Lakshmi explained the process of preparing Cast-Iron chicken, but it was the caption that single-handedly won the internet. Padma Lakshmi issued an “apology” beforehand for what she called “a little bit of hip exposed”, taking a dig at trolls.

Padma Laksmi, also a model and television host, often shares cooking videos and continues to do so during stay-at-home orders and lockdowns due to the pandemic. She has often been targeted on social media for her choice of outfits while shooting such videos and the American model makes a point by giving it back to such moral police present online.

Here’s the tweet:

We made Cast-Iron Chicken 🍗(I publicly and unequivocally apologize for the little bit of hip exposed in this video. Shameful to be sure!) pic.twitter.com/MeFeIx6zO5 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 9, 2020

'Let’s not police women’s bodies'

Last month, Padma Lakshmi was targeted by trolls for one of the videos where they called the model immoral for her braless outfit. The chef gave it back to the trolls in her own way by uploading another video in which she was wearing two bras and captioned it, “(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?".

Padma Lakshmi defends Indian cuisine

An American professor of International Affairs, Tom Nichols, had vehemently criticised Indian cuisine through his tweet which said, "Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn't". This comment was not received well by many people including Padma Lakshmi. The latter shot back saying, "Do you not have taste buds?".

Do you not have tastebuds? https://t.co/o2IVYsrr8R — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 24, 2019

