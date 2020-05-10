Virat Kohli Hails Maha Police' Fight Against COVID; Stands In Solidarity With A Gesture

In a bid to appreciate the Maharashtra police for their efforts amid the pandemic, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to celebrate them by changing his profile picture on Twitter. Earlier, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma had contributed Rs 5 lakhs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel, informed the city Commissioner on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli stated that Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters and further changed his picture to the Maharashtra Police logo. He also urged people to join him in this endeavour.

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2020

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Contribute To Welfare Of Mumbai Police Personnel

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakhs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel, informed the city Commissioner on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police CP expressed his gratitude, adding that the contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.

Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel.

Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

As the country continues to battle the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, several celebrated personalities have come forth to contribute in the fight. The Indian skipper and his wife had earlier contributed an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund. Several police personnel have contracted Coronavirus while battling the pandemic at the frontline.

