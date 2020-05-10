Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Hails Maha Police' Fight Against COVID; Stands In Solidarity With A Gesture

In a bid to appreciate the Maharashtra  Police for their efforts during the pandemic, Virat Kohli decided to celebrate them by changing his profile picture

Written By
Prachi Mankani
In a bid to appreciate the Maharashtra police for their efforts amid the pandemic, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to celebrate them by changing his profile picture on Twitter. Earlier, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma had contributed Rs 5 lakhs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel, informed the city Commissioner on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli stated that Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters and further changed his picture to the Maharashtra Police logo. He also urged people to join him in this endeavour. 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Contribute To Welfare Of Mumbai Police Personnel

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakhs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel, informed the city Commissioner on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police CP expressed his gratitude, adding that the contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.

As the country continues to battle the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, several celebrated personalities have come forth to contribute in the fight. The Indian skipper and his wife had earlier contributed an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund. Several police personnel have contracted Coronavirus while battling the pandemic at the frontline.

First Published:
