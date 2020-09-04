Mobile clothing store becomes new shopping point amid COVID; netizens impressed

Amid lockdown and the ‘new normal’, not only individuals but also businesses have devised innovative ways to sustain themselves. Recently, a photograph of a mobile clothing store surfaced on Twitter, sparking chatter amid the netizens. Shared by a twitter user Amit Thadhani, the picture capture a mobile store parked in a residential area in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mobile clothing store

In the photograph, a mobile van selling clothes of British brand Pepe Jeans could be seen parked in a housing society. Inside, the illuminated van, clothes could be seen hanging in the same way, they would in a normal outlet. The photograph also features, two individuals inside the van, apparent buying something. In the caption, Thandhani explained that in 'new normal' stores come to societies.

Shops are coming to our society now! pic.twitter.com/Vbtt6IEKJP — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) September 2, 2020

The unique venture has left everybody on the internet amused with the post racking up nearly three thousand likes. Not only had people flooded the user with questions enquiring details of the mobile shop, but also lauded the "innovative" idea of the sellers.

Asking the location of the post, a user wrote, “Very interesting..which city is this" to which Thadhani replied that it was operating in Mumbai. Meanwhile, another user added, “Apparel! Interesting. For the past few months... Food retailers have visited many large societies here in Pune." Yet another observation was presented with a user raising another concern," Sorry but couldn't miss noticing the person sitting, glued to the phone. Apparently cell phone has indeed become an integral part of our every moment.. tweeting from my phone..sigh"

Is that Hiranandani Estate Thane? — Frodo Baggins (@FrodoBaggins56) September 2, 2020

Clothing! But would that be safe! The space available and the contact with clothes doesn’t seem to be safe for social distancing! — Kokum Sherbet (@kokumsherbet) September 2, 2020

Read: OG Anunoby's Buzzer-beater Brings Raptors Their First Round 2 Win, Fans Cheer On Twitter

Read: Kris Jenner Faces Backlash On Twitter As She Trademarks, "You're Doing Amazing Sweetie"

Shops may come, doubt they can make profit. Good that few people can retain their clothes through this. Brand visibility will increase. — BK Gupta (@BKGupta89425253) September 2, 2020

Reminds me of those “farias “ who used to sell different things in my village in seventies and eighties . — Sacred Swastika is not Nazi Hikenkruez (@Lohpurush2) September 2, 2020

Are people still interested in buying clothes?

I thought that at home we can all roam in rags as I have been for past few months — KuchToLogKahenge (@LadakuVeemaan) September 2, 2020

Waah kya idea hai shopping ka 🤣🤣👌🏻 — Agransh Saxena (@iam_ag3) September 3, 2020

Read: Ali Fazal Engages In Funny Twitter Banter With Singer Aditi Singh Sharma

Read: 4-feet Snake Pulled Out From Woman's Mouth In Russia; Twitterati In Shock



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.