'Monday Will Be No Different Than Sunday': Netizens Find Video Of 'happy Monkey' Relatable

A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has been doing rounds on the internet. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Susanta Nanda decided to share a video just for fun, realising that Monday will be no different than Sunday because of the lockdown, due to which people are confined to their homes. The humorous video was forwarded on Whatsapp to him, which he shared on his Twitter account.

No more Monday blues

The video shared on Twitter, was captioned, “On realising that Monday will be no different than Sunday. Just for fun. WA forward.” It shows a monkey sitting on tree, while an audio of a person laughing is being played in the background. While this is happening, the monkey shows his teeth, and it seems that the monkey is making a humorous face as the video has been dubbed so well. The video was forwarded to him on Whatsapp which he shared on his Twitter account.

The video has garnered over 273 Likes and 29 Retweets. Netizens reacted by posting humorous videos of other animals on Twitter. While others reacted to the post by thanking Susanta Nanda for reminding them about the lockdown.

On realising that Monday will be no different than Sunday 😃



Just for fun. WA forward. pic.twitter.com/UJE2sYRv3r — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

Ha ha ha 😄

Thanks to you sir, for reminded me that tomorrow is also lockdown, otherwise i may wake very early tomorrow😅 — sravani (@sravani950570) April 5, 2020

😄😄 — Rakesh chaturvedi (@rashig999) April 6, 2020

😝😝😝😝 for the first tym we hv realised such feelings!!!! — Nishant Tiwari (@Nishant42397787) April 5, 2020

