'Money Heist' Season 5: Alvaro Morte's Latest IG Post Points Towards The Professor's Fate?

The finale episode of Money Heist season 4 ended with Alicia Sierra finding out the Professor's hideout. As fans keep speculating and waiting impatiently for Money Heist season 5, Alvaro Morte has lent a clue. He posted a picture on is Instagram which hints towards the Professor's fate in the next season. Here's what this is about.

What fate awaits the Professor in Money Heist season 5?

Alvaro Morte's latest Instagram post probably hints towards the fate of his Money Heist character, the Professor. The post is a picture which shows Morte clicking a mirror selfie while his Professor clothes hang on the wall beside it. While he looks handsome in a black t-shirt, grey trousers and black shoes, the Professor's clothes are full of dirt and in unkempt condition. The caption to the post reads "ðŸ‘‹ðŸ» it’s me".

Fans seem excited at the post seeing their favourite actor. Some even speculate what the post means in respect to the Money Heist season 5 plot. However, if one thinks about it, the dirty clothes of the Professor indicate that he might have escaped Alicia Sierra and is now probably on the run. However, the plotline will only be confirmed once season 5 is out.

Earlier, Alvaro Morte had revealed how he would like to see his character, the Professor end the show. He said that the Professor is a very "lonely guy". The group and Rachel is just a part of his life and at the end, Morte wants to see his character go back to his solitary way of life. This also seems to have created excitement among the fans whether Rachel, the Professor's lover, will die or he will get estranged from his group.

The makers have confirmed that Money Heist season 5 will be the concluding season to the fan favourite show. A few weeks ago, Alvaro Morte confirmed through an Instagram post that he is back on sets to shoot the finale season. He added a picture of himself donning a mask with the caption, "Day 1 #lcdp5 #rodaje #shooting @lacasadepapel @vancouvermedia_ @netflixes". Take a look:

Prior to that Alvaro Morte had also taken to his Instagram to announce that Money Heist season 5 will the finale season. The show based on a band of anti-heroes will come to an end with the fifth season. Morte posted a picture of the famous Dali mask fallen on the ground in the dirt and added the caption, "It looks like we are coming to an end...#lcdp5 ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥".

