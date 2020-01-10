New Password: From Brands To Meme Pages, New Trend Takes Internet By Storm

Another peculiar trend has taken the internet by the storm with #NewPassword being one of the top hashtags on the microblogging site, Twitter on January 10. From brands to meme pages, everyone is seen participating in the template with 'Old Password' being replaced with a 'New Password'. While meme pages targetted hilarious issues, brands used it as a marketing strategy.

This specific trend targets the software which asks its users to re-enter the new password after you click on 'change password' or 'forgot password'. It also tells the user if the password chosen is weak or strong depending on the characters constituting the password. While most users remain clueless about how it all started, they joined into the trend, leaving a wholesome number of 'laughable' images. Some brands even shared the 'New Password' memes saying 'do not try these' in real life. Even Mumbai Police used the trend to emphasise on 'Road Safety' instead of 'Road Rash'.

'New Password' memes

Time is valuable, hence to avoid long queues at the ticket windows, Indian Railways came up with an innovative concept of user-friendly UTS mobile app. This App is available on Google, IOS and Windows app store. #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/7dWTUK74T5 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 8, 2020

You need high meme knowledge to understand this one 😊#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/XVxNgR8LoK — Ｇａｉｔｏｎｄｅ 🚬 (@B_O_M_B_a_Y_) January 10, 2020

