New Password: From Brands To Meme Pages, New Trend Takes Internet By Storm

Another peculiar trend has taken the internet by the storm with #NewPassword being one of the top hashtags on the microblogging site, Twitter on January 10. From brands to meme pages, everyone is seen participating in the template with 'Old Password' being replaced with a 'New Password'. While meme pages targetted hilarious issues, brands used it as a marketing strategy.
This specific trend targets the software which asks its users to re-enter the new password after you click on 'change password' or 'forgot password'. It also tells the user if the password chosen is weak or strong depending on the characters constituting the password. While most users remain clueless about how it all started, they joined into the trend, leaving a wholesome number of 'laughable' images. Some brands even shared the 'New Password' memes saying 'do not try these' in real life. Even Mumbai Police used the trend to emphasise on 'Road Safety' instead of 'Road Rash'.
I love you K K K Kiran ;)#NewPassword #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/YW8Q3c8r6p— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 9, 2020
Like cyber safety, road safety also requires you to have a strong password. #DriveSafe #RoadSafety #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/YARWG9HG7g— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 9, 2020
Time is valuable, hence to avoid long queues at the ticket windows, Indian Railways came up with an innovative concept of user-friendly UTS mobile app. This App is available on Google, IOS and Windows app store. #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/7dWTUK74T5— Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 8, 2020
Can't protect your heart from this password, tho!https://t.co/Q174gPXCCv#NewPassword #ILoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/ZdsKRQHRNE— Movies Now (@moviesnowtv) January 9, 2020
When in doubt, say Ben Stokes*. 🙊 #NewPassword #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/zlamDbI9IW— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 9, 2020
You need high meme knowledge to understand this one 😊#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/XVxNgR8LoK— Ｇａｉｔｏｎｄｅ 🚬 (@B_O_M_B_a_Y_) January 10, 2020
Engineer 😭 #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/yJjfv9vPIm— 𝐿𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎 𝓃𝑜-𝑜𝓃𝑒™ (@shuklazy) January 9, 2020
💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 9, 2020
Can't get stronger than that, eh? 😉 #SaddaPunjab #NewPassword @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/oBIRGvJcmX
Change your home search experience with @99acresIndia#NewPassword #NewYearsResolution #NewYear2020 #Trending #TrendingFormat pic.twitter.com/gbgC02ZcRh— 99acres.com (@99acresIndia) January 10, 2020
My only disire😁#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/lXEDk8ECNV— SP Nayak (@SShibashrita) January 9, 2020
