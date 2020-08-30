'He Is Smart': Man Reveals WiFi Password To 'let Neighbors Use' But There's A Twist; Watch

In a bizarre yet amusing video, a San Francisco based digital artist revealed his WiFi password written on a poster. The artist is named Pablo Rochat and he posted a video on his official Instagram account with the caption, “Let my neighbors use my wifi”. Stunned and amused at the same time, netizens have deemed Pablo as a ‘Genius’.

The password that does not end

Uploaded on August 28, the video begins with the camera panning towards a wall which has a poster stuck on it that says, “FREE WIFI”. The username for the WiFi connection is ‘goodluck’. However, the password is something that amused the netizens as it consists of super random characters that do not seem to stop. The password of the WiFi network stretches until the end of the building wall, crossing the basic character limit.

Netizens have bombarded the comment section as the video gathers nealy 74K likes 869 comments. Making a hilarious comment about Pablo's generosity, one Instagram user commented, "Your generosity is unique". Another person commented, "There’s gonna be one person who’s gonna actually try it and expose that it’s fake". Netizens have also tagged their friends on the amusing video.

In another hilarious video that went viral on social media a few days back, a teacher is seen teaching a volcanic eruption in an online class. Comments on the video suggest that his name is Nitesh Karale and he teaches for Maharashtra Public Service Commission. His way of teaching its students by doing various actions using his hands has left the netizens into splits. Uploader of the video, Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda makes a remark saying that he regrets not being able to study under him. His interactive way of teaching has left the netizens stunned. While few are praising him for his method of teaching, others are enjoying a laugh riot.

