Mother, Son Trapped In A Room For Days After Delivery Men Leave Sofas On Entrance

In what can be called a helpless situation for those involved, a mother and a son were left stranded by Argo's sofas in the hall and had to eat pizza by taking order from the window. Sarah Miller, a 44-year-old resident from Fife, Scotland had ordered two new sofas from Argos for refurbishing her home. However, she and young son Joel were unable to get out of the room for two days after delivery men left the furniture in the living room passageway, in an attempt to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Men did not 'pass the threshold’ and left the sofas in middle, she told the UK’s Mirror.

While the mammoth couches rested on top of each other near the staircases her living room, the woman and her child were completely blocked unable to have access into the rest of the living room and eventually to the door. The resident of Scotland emphasized on the “emotional stress” the furniture had left her in as she was left “teary-eyed” not being able to remove the sofas out of the way. The mother-son duo could get it removed after her eldest son Jack, 23, came for a visit 2 days later, according to the Mirror report. Speaking to the local media the woman said that the situation was so harrowing that she cried for days and was pushed on the verge of breaking down.

Weren’t allowed to go past the threshold

She felt indebted to her eldest son for coming to the duo’s rescue and raised objection at the services offered by the reputed company Argo. “I'll never touch them again,” she told Mirror. Sarah said that she had spent almost £1,000 on the furniture in order to revamp her home after separating from her husband recently. Further, she said that she had measured the home to order the couches that would be able to fit the area. To her surprise, the delivery men brought the sofas in and refused to set it up or move it ahead, saying, they weren’t allowed to go past the threshold of the door due to COVID-19. They then decided to abandon the sofas on staircases wrapped in cardboard, blocking the way for the lady and her son.

