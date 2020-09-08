Man Spins 5 Footballs While Lying On Couch Without Using Hands, Netizens Amazed | Watch

A video of a man showing off his incredible skills of balancing five footballs at the same time has taken the internet by storm. Originally shared by Instagram user ‘RyuTricks’, the clip grabbed attention after being shared on Instagram’s official profile. From ‘awesome’ to ‘amazing’, netizens just couldn’t stop gushing over his incredible ‘crazy skillz’.

The short-clip opens up with a man lying on a couch using his phone and holding a stick between his teeth with a spinning football atop it. As the camera pans out, the man can be seen balancing and spinning four more balls all over his body- two balls spinning on his feet and two on his knees. Instagram captioned the video saying, “All-star status, no hands required”. Check-out the video below:

Netizens call him ‘ball-er’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over four million times. It has garnered over 581,000 likes and thousands of comments. While some internet users lauded the man’s effortless skills, others dropped fire and heart emoticons to express their amazement. One internet user wrote, “Ur teeth is stronger than all of me,” while another added, “Now that’s some talent right there!” “Mid night Magic show (I am Indian),” joked third.

