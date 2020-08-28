Ranveer Brar Reveals His “weekend Mood” As He Posts A Meme On His Instagram

Ranveer Brar is not only a very popular and celebrated chef in India, but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Ranveer Brar never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans with his social media posts. Recently, Ranveer Brar shared a picture of himself explaining his “weekend mood”.

Ranveer Brar reveals his “weekend mood”

Ranveer Brar is quite active on social media. From sharing pictures and recipes of delicious dishes to putting up informative posts and goofy pictures with family, the chef’s social media feed is a treat. Recently, on August 28, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to reveal his weekend mood nowadays. Ranveer Brar shared a picture that is a collage of two of his pictures. In the first one, he is seen posing standing happily and above it is written “when it’s finally weekend..”. The second picture is a picture of himself sitting in very simple clothes looking sad, lost, and confused and above it is written, “but you realise you have to sit at home anyway”. Ranveer Brar has captioned the picture, “Weekend mood nowadays :| #weekend #mood #friday #meme #justforfun #memegame #happyweekend”.

On the work front

Ranveer Brar has been a host for many cookery shows on the channel Living Foodz, also commonly known as Zee Khana Khazana Channel. He has done many shows like Breakfast Xpress & Snack Attack, The Great Indian Rasoi Seasons 1 and 2, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, Ranveer's Café, Food Tripping along with Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Global Menu, and Northern Flavours - Meethi Masti. Some other popular shows that he has hosted include Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Thank God Its Fryday in association with Philips India on that television channel, Zoom.

He has also been the judge of Master Chef India that aired on the channel Star Plus, with the Indian chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna. Ranveer Brar has been a judge of Master Chef India once again during season 6 along with chefs Vineet Bhatia and Vikas Khanna. The chef gained much popularity through Master Chef India.

