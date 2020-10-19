Mumbai: 87-year-old Man Sells Recycled Bags He Stitches Himself, Netizens Encourage Buying

In an inspiring story that depicts a journey of hard work and struggle despite old age, an 87-year-old street vendor in Mumbai was spotted selling recycled bags at a nook to his customers from Rs. 40 to Rs. 80. Known as Uncle Joshi, the elderly man, donning spectacles designed ladies’ handbags out of leftover cloth material that he purchased from curtain makers or the discarded synthetic cloth strands from sofa fabrics.

In a touché post, shared on Twitter by a woman named Gauri, the old man can be seen sitting happily and humbly on a spot in Mumbai’s Phadeke Road at Dombivali. Beside him, a handful of colourful tote bag collection can be seen hanging from a wooden bindle. Not just that, the old vendor is seemingly collecting a meagre payment from a customer who just then paid Rs. 60. In the post, Gauri informed that Uncle Joshi stitched these tote bags all by himself, further requesting people not to forget to buy at least 1 bag from him.

Uncle Joshi age 87 sells bags of Rs 40 to 80.He buys broken pieces of clothes frm sofa and curtain makers.He himself stitches these bags.He sits at Phadeke Road Dombivali,#Mumbai

Let's make Joshi Uncle famous & plz don't forget to buy 1 bag from him.🙏 pic.twitter.com/fbI7ZkP2dA — Gauri (@ardor_gauri) October 17, 2020

“I'm from Kolkata, I wish I could buy bags from uncle, respect,” a commenter wrote, appreciating the hard-working man. “Please help them,” another urged, acknowledging the man’s struggles. “Sell these bags as “recycled” big shoppers online and uncle can make a decent amount of money out of it. I hope someone can help him out. An FB id is enough to help him increase his sale. Thanks for posting about him here,” one other lady commented.

Sell these bags as “recycled” big shoppers online and uncle can make decent amount of money out of it. I hope someone can help him out. An FB id is enough to help him increase his sale. Thanks for posting abt him here. 👍👍👍 — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) October 18, 2020

Indeed it is a very good movement going on in the country.

People are putting such real stories on social media and asking local people to support them.

It will directly contribute towards #AtmaNirbharBharat and #Vocal4Local movement.



Keep it up India....!!👍👍👍 — Sudip Lad 🇮🇳 (@SudipLad) October 19, 2020

Only if we can promote all such people with hashtag #vocalforlocal — Vikrant (@dhamaniavik) October 18, 2020

Yes and also if he makes sacks or backpacks single arm or double arm kind of thing it can be used by students and motor bikers within the city.. A cheap and durable cotton backpacks in all sizes wud be fantastic too along with the shopping bag. — God and Country (@God_n_Country_1) October 18, 2020

This is good for boys grossary and veggies/milk.

Buy the bag and help Joshi uncle and environment by not using plastic bags. — Bhavnesh Mittal (@Bhavneshmittal) October 18, 2020

So sad to see such an old man has to earn bread with such labour. — Subramanyam Balasubramaniyam (@Subrama46008229) October 18, 2020

Dignity....

Every corrupted people should watch this. This is how you earn income with dignity and a peace of mind. His earnings may be less but not his passion to earn a respectful income. Humanity is alive for people like Uncle Joshi 🙏🙏 — Durga Prasad Mahapatra (@DpMahapatraBbsr) October 18, 2020

Heartily gesture to help ramp up businesses

In recent times, social media is being used productively to extend help for those in need by either promoting their struggling businesses or helping small establishments buried under the mounting financial constraints survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. People, in a wonderful act of solidarity, have come together to support the vulnerable. Only last week, a local food joint by the name of "Baba Ka Dhaba” was flocked by residents to make food purchases after the old man and his wife burst into tears narrating their ordeal. Their shop had long been devoid of customers, and as the post circulated, people reached out to help the feeble couple in heartily gesture to help ramp up their business once again.

