Lockdown Wedding: Mumbai Couple Uses Sticks To Exchange Garlands, Watch Video

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has coerced people into taking up strange steps when it comes to getting hitched. Across the world, couples are now taking vows on live streams with guests attending their wedding digitally. Joining the league, a couple from Mumbai came up with a unique idea of getting married amid lockdown.

'Such a task!'

According to reports, both the bride and groom, held their wedding while wearing a mask. Both of them used a stick to exchange garlands. The unique yet hilarious incident soon made its way to social media leaving Adding netizens flabbergasted.

Since posted on Twitter, the amusing post has received over 10 thousand likes and a variety of comments from netizens.

Ye kaisa distancing hai...same stick ko dono ne pakda 😂😂 — Bran Stark (@Pradhaan_Mantri) May 1, 2020

Such a task!🤯 — Taniya Agrawal (@cataniyaa) May 1, 2020

Using same sticks without gloves pic.twitter.com/978eV80pVS — मोहन दास (@tempered_poet) May 1, 2020

I guess the honeymoon is out of question for now!! — Political Panda!! (@KungFuPanda47) May 1, 2020

Read: Dwayne Johnson's Best Moments On 'The Ellen Show' | Big Baby News, Magical Wedding & More

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh's Wedding Invite Finds Its Way Online

Read: This Day That Year: Priyanka' Brother Wedding Called Off & Other Events That Made The News

On the other hand, there are people whose weddings are getting cancelled. One such couple was Gazal and Hemant, whose friends threw a virtual sangeet party to cheer them up. The nearly two-minute-long clip which was posted on Twitter features 16 different people who dance to the tunes of a Punjabi folk song. The video concludes with a message for the couple which reads, “Happy Shaadi you guys. Here’s to you both and an endless togetherness”. The clip immediately took the internet by storm and has garnered over 62.7K views and 842 likes.

Read: Good News: Friends Of Couple Whose Wedding Got Cancelled Hold Virtual Sangeet Party

Read: This Day That Year: Priyanka' Brother Wedding Called Off & Other Events That Made The News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.