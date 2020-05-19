Mumbai: Flock Of Flamingos Paint The Sky Pink Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pics

As thousands of migratory Flamingos recently flocked to Navi Mumbai’s creek, the birds painted the sky pink amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The Navi Mumbai creek and assorted backwaters are frequent hotspots for migratory birds, however, it had been suffering due to pollution choking the marine life. With people staying indoors due to the lockdown, the situation appears to have now been mitigated to some effect.

Every year thousands of greater and lesser flamingos migrate to Mumbai. These are said to be flying all the way from Iran with their main breeding ground being India. With a significant rise in the number of flamingos arriving in Mumbai, here are some mesmerising photos of the beautiful creature,

According to an international media outlet, nearly 150,000 flamingos came to the wetlands of Mumbai. While several residents of high-rise building witnessed the picturesque view straight from their balcony, authorities also informed that the birds usually migrate to Mumbai for feeding and breeding season that fall between November-May.

According to Bombay Natural history Society (BNHS), there has also been a 25 per cent increase in flamingo migration since last year. While talking to the Internet, several people also shared videos and pictures of the birds.

#WATCH Large number of migratory Flamingo birds at the creek in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/oC3DbWcho2 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

A sight to behold, migratory Flamingos seen in large numbers at Navi Mumbai.#MondayVibes #Flamingos #beautifulview #nature pic.twitter.com/miyEtDGM3v — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 20, 2020

Sea of Pink can be seen behind NRI complex at Navi Mumbai.Birds get the reddish-pink tinge they are known for, as they feed on algae & invertebrates rich in d pigment beta-carotene (d same pigment which gives carrots their orange colour!)#flamingos

pic.twitter.com/Nlwq23Q5DO — MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) May 18, 2020

Flamingos seen in huge numbers in Talawe wetland, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/k7Cix8jdBm — Sanjeet NaYan (@SanjeetNayan) May 14, 2020

(Images: AP)

