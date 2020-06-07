Mumbai Police Use Scene From 'The Simpsons' To Raise Awareness About Cyber Safety

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the misinformation ranging from lockdown extensions to curfews, medicines to other cures have flooded the social media platforms. However, in a bid to raise awareness of the cyber safety guidelines, Mumbai Police resorted to Bart Simpson from The Simpsons. Touting ‘Simpson for cyber safety’, the Mumbai Police shared the image of Bart writing “I will verify facts before sharing WhatsApp forwards” on a blackboard. Encouraging citizens to check the facts before sharing any piece of information among their friends and family, the recent social media post by the authorities is winning the internet especially the Simpson fans.

The post was shared with the caption, “D'oh! The Simpsons are going to follow these guidelines on cyber safety. You should too.”

‘Hats off to you’

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments on various social media platforms and one of the Instagram users wrote under the post, “whoever runs this account, hats off to you”. He further added that people “love Mumbai Police’s sense of humour”. Another said, “Mumbai police is always there for our safety”. One of the internet users wrote, “Who is in charge of this account. It's brilliant.” Many netizens pledged to follow the guidelines of cyber safety and said, “I promise”.

Winning hearts of internet users with their social media presence, Mumbai police reaffirmed that position by recently sharing a “witty” post as a warning against the use of drugs. With the caption talking about the “only acceptable ‘Meow Meow’”, Mumbai Police shared an image of a white cat with a hashtag to denounce drugs. ‘Meow Meow’ is basically a nickname for the drug ‘Mephedrone’ that is known to produce similar effects to that of cocaine. The tweet shared on June 6 has already garnered thousands of likes with people hailing the Mumbai Police as ”unstoppable”.

