Mumbai Police Share Witty Stay-at-home Ludo Meme, Netizens Call It 'creative'

With the lockdown extended until May 17 to stem the transmission of the novel COVID-19 disease, the Mumbai Police took to its official Twitter handle to remind the residents of their priorities in another witty meme. With a picture of the Ludo board game that depicted all tokens confined in the colourful home areas, Mumbai police wrote adjacent to the board, “The safest place to be is in..” with a hashtag #TakingonCorona.

At times, it’s better to not try your luck. Staying at home is your best bet against Coronavirus. #GameOfLife #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/v7KEmyjQic — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

Netizens applaud police

The meme has sparked jitters of laughter on the internet as users lauded the “creative aspect” of the warnings that the Mumbai Police posted to remind the lockdown violators to stay-at-home. “Whoever is handling this twitter account for sure deserves a better career,” joked a user. To which, another replied, “what do you mean working with MumbaiPolice is not a good career,” while making a laughter emoji. A slew of jokes followed as users chose the colour for the home that they would prefer to be quarantined in. Users also appreciated the police’s efforts being in the frontline in the battle with the COVID-19 and ensuring that they saved lives.

Salute To Our Corona Warriors 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😊😊😊👏👏👏👏

A Huge Respect 🙏🙏🙏😊😊👏👏#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors — Aaryen Tiwari (@AaryenTiwari) May 4, 2020

I am a ludo expert 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/B1IZCeRhGk — Shravani Reddy (@ShravaniRedE) May 4, 2020

Yesss sir

STAY HOME

STAY SAFE

Thnx 2 all of u

तुमचा सगळ्या मुळे आम्ही घरी सुखात आहोत — Komal (@Komal78921116) May 4, 2020

Even we thought of this while playing ludo 🤣👍🏻star is home and being homie is safe👏🏻 — Harshada Arora (@AroraHarshada) May 4, 2020

It's great idea to explain seriousness of current situation... 🙏 but still some stupid people never understand — Arvind Sharma (@arvindsh3232) May 4, 2020

wah.. kya tweet hai... hats off — Manohar Batra (@manohar_batra) May 4, 2020

Best example for current situation — Pooja Chauhan (@PoojaCh39757719) May 4, 2020

We will prefer to staying at home only 🙏🙏🙏 — Adv. Ashutosh J Dubey (@iamashu123) May 4, 2020

Good one ☝️, very creative !!! — Vinay Dalvi (@vny1982) May 4, 2020

Thank you very much to all the police system. No matter how big the crisis is from now on, only the police system will stand before us as God. — Sandip Jondhale (@SandipJondhale6) May 4, 2020

