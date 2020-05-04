Mumbai Police Share Witty Stay-at-home Ludo Meme, Netizens Call It 'creative'

With a picture of Ludo that depicted all tokens confined in colourful home areas, Mumbai police wrote adjacent to the board, “The safest place to be is in..".

With the lockdown extended until May 17 to stem the transmission of the novel COVID-19 disease, the Mumbai Police took to its official Twitter handle to remind the residents of their priorities in another witty meme. With a picture of the Ludo board game that depicted all tokens confined in the colourful home areas, Mumbai police wrote adjacent to the board, “The safest place to be is in..” with a hashtag #TakingonCorona. 

Netizens applaud police

The meme has sparked jitters of laughter on the internet as users lauded the “creative aspect” of the warnings that the Mumbai Police posted to remind the lockdown violators to stay-at-home. “Whoever is handling this twitter account for sure deserves a better career,” joked a user. To which, another replied, “what do you mean working with MumbaiPolice is not a good career,” while making a laughter emoji. A slew of jokes followed as users chose the colour for the home that they would prefer to be quarantined in. Users also appreciated the police’s efforts being in the frontline in the battle with the COVID-19 and ensuring that they saved lives.

