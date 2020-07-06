Mumbai Police Share Hidden Message Related To Lockdown, Can You Decode?

Reaffirming their position of posting ‘excellent content’, Mumbai Police posted a series of emoticons on Twitter for the followers to guess the important message behind it. The post also said that “responsible” residents of Mumbai would know the hidden message, the Mumbai Police opened the challenge for the Twitter users who are mostly confined to their homes due to lockdown imposed to curb the further spread of COVID-19 in the state. The Mumbai police post has two lines of emojis with certain essential activities in one and the second one has houses and hospitals. Calling them “emojis for Mumbai”, can you guess the hidden message?

🕔 - 🕘 - 🏃🏻‍♀️ 🏬 🚴🏻 🏦 🚗



🕘 - 🕔 - 🏠 🏥 🏠



Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means.#EmojisForMumbai — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2020

Read - Varun Dhawan 'spends His Evening Well' With Mumbai Police Officers; See Pics

Read - Mumbai Police Gives 'Dark' Series Reference While Urging Everyone To Wear Mask Amid COVID

'Excellent Representation'

From calling it ‘excellent representation’ to a ‘thoughtful’ post, the internet users have lauded Mumbai police for their creativity. Most of the Twitter users even guessed the correct answer by decoding the emojis and said it means 5:00am to 9:00pm the citizens should go outdoors only for essential work but from 9:00pm to 5:00am, remain indoors for the safety of everyone. This comes as India has now become the third-most virus-affected country in the world with 697,413 infections and 19,693 casualties as per Johns Hopkins Univesity tally.

Excellent representation of the message and well noted! — Sanjay Rajpurkar (@RajpurkarSanjay) July 6, 2020

5 AM to 9 PM Bina wajeh mat niklo, sif zaroorat ho toh niklo.



9 PM to 5 AM NIKALNA MAT, BILKUL NHI, SOCHNA BHI MAT! — Kawaii_Myra (@myra_kawaii) July 6, 2020

Mumbai police best police of India 🇮🇳 — The other side (@imwhomustnot) July 6, 2020

5 to 9 pm only essential service and exercise allowed only one person,



9 pm to 5 am u/s 144 curfew. Exempt essential service. — INC zoheb saleem shaikh (@ZohebSaleemI) July 6, 2020

Very good Massage Sir I understand — love thakkar (@l_thakkar) July 6, 2020

5am to 9am Morning Exercise and Work 9am to 5pm Home Needs and hospital stuffs. — Zaeem Shaikhh (@zaeem46244670) July 6, 2020

It can be 5am to9am, 5pm to 9pm,

5pm to 9am so on

Is it puzzle to solve?? — Pravin Pandya (@PravinP61413802) July 6, 2020

Big Salute to Mumbai Police ...Doing brilliant job in this Pandemic times. Real Heroes — SHAH MOHAMMAD KHAN (@ShahMohdKhan) July 6, 2020

U guys are really grt even out of the box.. They way you work it was fantastic... Wow... Aap kaise ye aapko khud pata hai. Apne bheetar ki atma se baat kare ye khud pata chal jayega Public ko kuch kehna nahi padega... — Priyanka Srivastava (@Priyankaindiahr) July 6, 2020

Read - Twitter's 'I Know A Spot' Trend Triggers Hilarious Memes, Mumbai Police Say 'stay At Home'

Read - Mumbai Police Use T-Rex Game Meme To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.