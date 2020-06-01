'#NoAamPassword': Mumbai Police Share Funny Meme To Urge People To Use Strong Password

The Mumbai police department that is known for using social media as a medium to raise awareness and at the same time coating it with its own unique fervour has issued yet another appeal to the people of India. Mumbai police on May 31 took to its official Twitter handle to aware people about the importance of creating a safe and secure password online and used mangoes as a reference to convey its message. The police department uploaded a picture with varieties of mangoes from 'Alphonso' to 'Chausa' and wrote, "they look similar, but are very different. Just like how your passwords should be."

The department posted the appeal on May 31 and has since garnered more than 1,700 likes. Netizens are loving the creative approach of the Mumbai police department and are lauding it for raising awareness. While some people also took the opportunity to poke fun at the post as one user wrote, "This post is so enlightening. Not because of the password thing but I always get confused between the #mangoes."

Update your 'aam' password to the 'King of all passwords!' #NoAamPasswords pic.twitter.com/whjiL1bPAC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2020

Love the creativity here. Simple way to convey a very imp message. — Sanjay Gupta (@SanjayGSpeaks) May 31, 2020

U guys Rocks.Proud of you Mumbai Police You hve taken away the fear n shiver frm the Police account.Very creative.applause. — AnitA (@45c55a9bc96e4f7) May 31, 2020

Dont know about password...but this was informative on ☺diff mangoes, thankyou.



PS - But will consider the motive for awareness too — Reetha Thomas (@peyuu06) May 31, 2020

You guys are on dot. Proud of you ! — shailesh (@ss_deshmukh) June 1, 2020

Pataal Lok inspired meme

Another creative meme of Mumbai Police, inspired by the newly released web series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime, is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons. To put forth advisory message on social distancing measures amid the 4th phase of nationwide lockdown, Mumbai police took reference from the pivotal dialogue of the show which described the three Loks (worlds), heaven, earth, and the netherworld.

