Mumbai Police Share Important Message On COVID-19 Using A Clip From 'Tenet' Trailer

Known for sharing creative memes to drive home important messages, Mumbai Police again outdid itself by using a clip of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer. The Hollywood film is written and directed by Nolan which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine among others.

The movie rotates around the hypothetical concept of “time inversion” and a secret agent is tasked with preventing World War III. In one of the scenes, Kapadia says, “there are people in the future who need us”. Mumbai Police used it for its social media post saying, “Why should we be following the ‘Tenet’ of safety against Coronavirus?”.

Social media lauds Mumbai Police

Netizens loved the creativity of the Mumbai Police to send such messages using trending topics. “Message to the public using trends!!! Super Cool!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Hello @TENETFilm, it seems you have already got a huge fan in the form of Mumbai Police; who is doing a great job in the fight against #COVIDー19s #TENET #TenetOfSafety #TakingOnCorona” tweeted another user.

Another creative meme of Mumbai Police, inspired by the newly released web series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime, is making rounds on social media for all the right reasons. To put forth advisory message on social distancing measures amid the 4th phase of nationwide lockdown, Mumbai police took reference from the pivotal dialogue of the show which described the three Loks.

