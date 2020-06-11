Mumbai Police's Latest Tweet Encourages To 'be A Responsible Sibling' Amid Trying Times

Known for their social media presence, Mumbai Police has dedicated their latest tweets to siblings and has called for them to be “responsible” and enhance their bond. According to them, amid these times of COVID-19 pandemic, there should be a “bridge of trust” among the brothers and sisters so that they can understand each other better. While the times remain gloomy with increasing cases nad most people being confined to their homes as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai Police has urged siblings to share both positive and negative experiences in their life.

Be a responsible sibling.

Create an understanding amongst yourselves so that it is comfortable for them to share their experience - both good & bad.

It will also help you better understand what they are going through this lockdown. #EndViolence#Coronavirus@unicefindia pic.twitter.com/Hnoikr7Un8 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 10, 2020

Netizens laud Mumbai Police

Hundreds of internet users were seen united to applause the Mumbai police for taking this initiative and encouraging humans to connect amid these trying times. One of the Twitter users also noted that the recent post by the police is as “graceful, thoughtful, and important” as most of their posts usually are to spread awareness from misinformation related to COVID-19 to promoting guidelines that are put forth by the government to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Something nice.. learning & gracefull u guys posted especially for those who are still not at all serious abt coronavirus. — Kapil Mayani (@kapil_mayani) June 10, 2020

Good 💡 idea — Bhoopendar Maheshwari (@BhoopendarMahe2) June 11, 2020

Every Chintu deserves a Lakshmi! https://t.co/jxLAIMk74L — satyanshu singh (@satysingh) June 10, 2020

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the misinformation ranging from lockdown extensions to curfews, medicines to other cures have flooded the social media platforms. However, in a bid to raise awareness of the cyber safety guidelines, Mumbai Police resorted to Bart Simpson from The Simpsons. Touting ‘Simpson for cyber safety’, the Mumbai Police shared the image of Bart writing “I will verify facts before sharing WhatsApp forwards” on a blackboard. Encouraging citizens to check the facts before sharing any piece of information among their friends and family, the recent social media post by the authorities is winning the internet especially the Simpson fans.

