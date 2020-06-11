Mumbai Police 'fleets' Its First 'fleeting' Thought On Twitter, Shares Its Dogs Squad Pic

Mumbai Police is inimitable in its social media game! On Wednesday, as Twitter rolled out its brand new feature called 'Fleets', Mumbai Police shared its first thought and it's too cute and hilarious for words. Fleets enable smartphone users to share their momentary 'fleeting' thoughts that'll vanish in 24 hours. Nothing describes the randomness of 'fleeting' thoughts better than a dog squad looking in every possible direction while posing for a photo.

Mumbai Police shared their first Fleet on Twitter with an adorable picture of the police dogs squad -- all yellow labrador retrievers-- and wrote, "Heard there's more audience for us on Twitter now! 'Fleeting right in..."

Have a look:

Read | Mumbai Police's 'only acceptable Meow Meow' meme to warn against drugs wins internet

Twitter has introduced its new feature called ‘Fleets’ where users can share ephemeral tweets including videos, GIFs or photos which will last for 24 hours. ‘Fleets’ resembles ‘stories’ feature of Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, and users can see the Fleets at the top of their feed and profile pages.

A user can click on the profile picture visible at the top of the Twitter feed and add fleeting thoughts in form of text, images, videos or GIFs. Texts can be superimposed on the images and videos a user wants to share as Fleet. Kayvon Beykpour, product lead at Twitter and co-founder of Periscope, announced on June 9 that Fleets feature have been rolled out and urged users to share feedback.

Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, check it out and let us know what you think! #FleetsFeedback ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/U6QiHynm1U — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 9, 2020

Read | Mumbai Police use scene from 'The Simpsons' to raise awareness about cyber safety

Twitter posts in the form of Fleets will disappear after 24 hours and will have no Retweets, likes or public comments. While public comments won’t be available, users can reply to the Fleets by clicking on it and sending a Direct Message (DM) or emoji and continue the conversation in DM. Anyone can react to the Fleets if the DMs are open.

Read | Mumbai Police asks 'How's the distance?' in reference to Uri; answers it with meme

Aim at advertising revenue

Fleets feature is being seen as a part of Twitter’s effort to provide more control to users on engagement. According to industry experts, the new feature is aimed at boosting Twitter’s user growth and advertising revenue in which the company has lagged behind Facebook and Google.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

Read | Mumbai Police reminds citizens their responsibility with this 'Dhoom' reference