Mumbai Police Gives Hilarious Twist To 'Uptown Funk' To Raise COVID-19 Awareness

With the number of COVID-19 infected cases increasing every day, Mumbai Police is trying their level best to spread awareness regarding the precautionary measures against Coronavirus. Thus, the Mumbai Police have adapted to a quirky way of effectively raising awareness on social, which is none other than 'memes'. Recently, they took to their official Twitter handle to stress upon the importance of wearing a face mask yet again, but by giving it an Uptown Funk twist this time around.

Also Read | Mumbai Police And Nagpur Police Spread Cybersecurity Awareness With 'Shakuntala Devi' Meme

Mumbai Police gushes, 'Do believe us, just wear'

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak hit India, Mumbai Police has successfully managed to make full use of social media to spread awareness about COVID-19 among the masses. However, they didn't settle with the conventional way of increasing awareness and chose a unique way of disseminating information regarding preventive measures to curb the spread of the novel virus, i.e. memes. In order to maintain their daily task of reminding everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear face masks, Mumbai Police has taken cues from the chartbuster pop song Uptown Funk, by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.

Wit several records and numerous accolades, Uptown Funk is deemed as one of the evergreen pop songs with over three billion views on YouTube alone. Now, Mumbai police have taken a reference from the song, which released 2014, and edited face masks on both Mark and Bruno's mouths, to raise COVID-19 awareness. They also tweaked one of the lines from the song from "Stop, wait a minute. Fill my cup, put some liquor in it" to "Stop. Wait a minute. Wear a mask. Put some distance it." in their latest tweet. Sharing the tweet, they wrote,

Do believe us, just wear. #ImTooSafe #SafeDamn

Also Read | Mumbai Police Encourages 'amazing' Unpredictable Passwords Like Shakuntala Devi's Numbers

Check out their tweet below:

Also Read | Mumbai Police Join 'when You Accidentally Type' Twitter Trend, Shares Important Message

However, this not the first time that they've taken cues from any film or TV/web series to raise awareness on social media. Earlier, they took a reference from the superhit American TV series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's iconic Episode 17, Season 5, wherein they edited face masks on the mouths of the first four suspects except for the fifth one. The hilarious tweet's caption read, "It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives. You simply cannot forget your mask! #99ForMasks #WeWantItThatWay". Have a look:

It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives.

You simply cannot forget your mask!#99ForMasks#WeWantItThatWay pic.twitter.com/NRnqutc0dy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 8, 2020

Also Read | Mumbai Police Uses Sitcom 'Friends' Meme For Coronavirus Advice, Netizens Say 'savage'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.